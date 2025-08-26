Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 60+ wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with friends & family

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Preparations are in full-swing for Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi', in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states.

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts and prepare different types of dishes.

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi? The ten-day-long celebration of holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday.

According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on August 27, 2025, Wednesday and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

On the last day, Lord Ganesha idols will be carried out in grand processions and immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea.