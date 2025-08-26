Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 60+ wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with friends & family

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Preparations are in full-swing for Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi', in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states.

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts and prepare different types of dishes.

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi? The ten-day-long celebration of holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday.

According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on August 27, 2025, Wednesday and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

On the last day, Lord Ganesha idols will be carried out in grand processions and immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea.

Here are top 60+ Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes for family and friends – May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom and success this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi filled with peace and prosperity.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May your path be clear and your obstacles vanish.

Sending warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

May Bappa shower his blessings and bring happiness in your life.

Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with love, laughter, and devotion.

May your home be filled with positivity and joy this festive season.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing you strength and wisdom ahead.

Let this festival of Ganesh Chaturthi inspire new beginnings in your life.

May the divine presence of Lord Ganesha guide your every step.

Wishing you all the happiness and success on this special day.

May your Ganesh Chaturthi be as sweet as modaks and as bright as lamps.

Let’s welcome Bappa with open hearts and pure devotion.

Wishing you a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha bring happiness, prosperity, and success to your life.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your home with joy and peace.

On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with wisdom and strength.

May the Lord of wisdom and prosperity, Ganesha, bless you with a bright and successful future. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha guide you through all the challenges and lead you to success.

May Lord Ganesha shower you with his divine blessings and grace today. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi to you and your family!

May Ganesha’s presence in your life bring endless joy and prosperity. Have a fantastic Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the divine blessings of Ganpati Bappa fill your home with joy and your heart with peace.

On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may your life be successful and prosperous. Have a fantastic celebration!

Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with laughter, joy, and all the things that bring happiness to your heart.

Sending you blessings and best wishes for a Ganeshotsav that brings you closer to your dreams and aspirations. Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp messages May your dreams come true with Lord Ganesh’s blessings.

On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may your worries be lifted and joys multiplied.

Blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you today and always.

May your Ganesh Chaturthi bring luck, health, and wealth.

Celebrate with faith and share the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Bappa’s blessings be your strength through thick and thin.

Wishing you a festival filled with hope and happiness.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May you be blessed with knowledge and success.

Let this Ganesh Chaturthi light up your life with positivity.

May your life be free of obstacles and full of achievements.

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with love and devotion in your heart.

Sending you prayers and blessings on this auspicious occasion.

May Ganesh Chaturthi bring joy that lasts all year long.

May Bappa bless you with courage and wisdom.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and happiness today and always.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Blessings to you and your family.

Wishing you a joyful and obstacle-free Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesh guide your every step.

Sending love and prayers this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Celebrate with joy.

May Bappa bless your home with peace and prosperity.

Time to welcome Ganpati with devotion and happiness.

Wishing you success and wisdom this festive season.

Let’s celebrate the remover of obstacles today!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Spread joy and blessings.

May your WhatsApp be filled with love and positivity.

Sending virtual modaks and blessings your way.

May Bappa’s presence bring peace to your heart.

Celebrate with family, friends, and Bappa’s blessings.

Wishing you a blessed and bright Ganesh Chaturthi.

May all your hurdles be removed today.

Ganesh Chaturthi is here—let’s rejoice!

Let’s fill our chats with festive spirit and cheer.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Shine bright like Bappa’s light.

May your day be as sweet as modaks.

Sending you strength and blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Celebrate the festival of new beginnings.

Wishing you happiness beyond measure.

Let’s embrace faith and devotion today.

May Bappa’s blessings be endless and true.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Spread love on WhatsApp.

Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness.

Let’s make this Ganesh Chaturthi unforgettable.

May your WhatsApp status inspire others.

Celebrate Ganpati with a pure heart.

Sending smiles and blessings your way.

May obstacles vanish and dreams come true.

Ganesh Chaturthi vibes on point!

May your festival be filled with love and light.

Wishing you peace and joy on this special day.

Bappa’s blessings are just a message away.

Celebrate with faith and joy.

May your life be filled with positivity.

May Lord Ganesha guide you towards success and happiness. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Vinayaka Chaturthi bring new beginnings and exciting opportunities into your life. Have a wonderful celebration!

May Lord Ganesha’s blessings bring harmony and happiness to your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the light of Ganpati Bappa’s blessings illuminate your life and bring you great success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!