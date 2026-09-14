Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 50 wishes, images, messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festivities include installing Ganesha idols at homes and public pandals, offering prayers and organising cultural programmes, before concluding with the immersion of the idols.

Devotees in New Delhi can perform the Ganapati Sthapana puja on September 14 between 11:02 am and 1:31 pm. In Mumbai, the auspicious muhurat will be observed from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm.

The festival will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, September 25.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When will Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated in 2026? ⌵ Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, 2026. 2 What is the significance of Ganapati Sthapana puja during Ganesh Chaturthi? ⌵ Ganapati Sthapana puja is the ritual of installing Ganesha idols at homes, marking the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 3 What time can devotees perform Ganapati Sthapana in New Delhi and Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi? ⌵ In New Delhi, devotees can perform Ganapati Sthapana puja between 11:02 am and 1:31 pm, while in Mumbai, the muhurat will be from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm. 4 How does Ganesh Chaturthi end, and what happens on the final day? ⌵ Ganesh Chaturthi culminates with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, September 25, when idols are immersed in bodies of water. 5 Why do people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi? ⌵ Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles, and to seek his blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and good fortune.

On the final day, Lord Ganesha idols are carried in grand processions and immersed in rivers, lakes or the sea.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, you can share festive wishes, messages, greetings, status updates, GIFs and more to mark the occasion and spread the festive spirit.

Here are Ganesh Chaturthi wishes you can share with family and friends: 1. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with happiness, prosperity and peace. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

2. May Bappa remove all obstacles from your life and fill your days with joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

3. Wishing you a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi filled with love, laughter and positivity.

View full Image View full Image The festivities include installing Ganesha idols at homes and public pandals, offering prayers and organising cultural programmes. ( AI generated image for representational purposes only )

4. May Lord Ganesha bring success, good health and prosperity to your home. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

5. May Bappa's blessings always guide you towards happiness and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

6. May this Ganesh Chaturthi mark the beginning of a beautiful and prosperous journey.

7. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.

8. May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, strength and endless happiness.

9. May Bappa take away all your worries and fill your heart with peace. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

View full Image View full Image Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Send these wishes and messages to your loved ones ( Gemini )

10. Let us welcome Bappa with devotion, love and gratitude. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

11. May Lord Ganesha bless your family with harmony, prosperity and good fortune.

12. Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi full of new beginnings and wonderful opportunities.

13. May Bappa's divine presence bring positivity and happiness into your life.

14. May all your dreams come true with Lord Ganesha's blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

View full Image View full Image May Lord Ganesha bless your family with harmony, prosperity and good fortune. ( Gemini )

15. Ganpati Bappa Morya! May your home always be filled with happiness and prosperity.

16. May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom to overcome every challenge.

17. Wishing you a peaceful, prosperous and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi.

18. May Bappa remove every obstacle and lead you towards success and happiness.

19. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha brighten your life with hope and positivity.

20. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi surrounded by family, friends and happiness.

21. May Bappa bless your home with love, peace and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

22. May Lord Ganesha bring new opportunities and success into your life.

23. Sending warm wishes and prayers to you and your family this Ganesh Chaturthi.

24. May this auspicious festival fill your heart with faith, joy and gratitude.

25. May Lord Ganesha bless you with strength to overcome every obstacle in your path.

26. Wishing you endless happiness and prosperity on this beautiful occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

27. May Bappa's blessings stay with you today and always. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

28. May Lord Ganesha bring peace to your mind and happiness to your heart.

29. Celebrate the arrival of Bappa with faith, devotion and a heart full of joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

30. May Ganesha bless you with success in everything you do.

31. Wishing you a festive season filled with divine blessings, love and laughter.

32. May Bappa bless your family with good health, prosperity and togetherness.

33. May every new beginning in your life be blessed by Lord Ganesha.

34. Let the blessings of Bappa fill your life with positivity and good fortune.

35. May Lord Ganesha guide you towards your dreams and help you achieve your goals.

36. Wishing you a spiritually uplifting and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi.

37. May Bappa's blessings bring peace, prosperity and happiness to your doorstep.

38. May every obstacle disappear and every opportunity lead you closer to success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

39. May Lord Ganesha fill your life with countless reasons to smile.

40. Celebrate the divine arrival of Bappa with love, devotion and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

41. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring fresh hope, new beginnings and abundant blessings.

42. Wishing you and your family a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi filled with wonderful memories.

43. May Bappa bless you with wisdom, courage and prosperity throughout the year.

44. May Lord Ganesha's blessings bring light and positivity into your life.

45. Sending heartfelt wishes for a happy, peaceful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.

46. May Bappa fulfil your wishes and bless you with everything your heart desires.

47. May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring success and happiness to your family.

48. On this auspicious day, may Bappa remove your troubles and bless you with prosperity.

49. May your Ganesh Chaturthi be filled with devotion, delicious celebrations and precious moments with loved ones.