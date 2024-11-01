Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes and images for loved ones

  On this day, the devotees recreate Lord Krishna's divine act of lifting Mount Govardhan by offering food, performing rituals, and worshipping cows, which symbolizes Krishna's love for nature and animals.

Updated1 Nov 2024, 09:51 PM IST
Govardhan Puja will be celebrated a on 2 November 2024.

Celebrated the day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is honoured to celebrate Lord Krishna's divine act of lifting Mount Govardhan where the lord protected villagers from heavy rains caused by Lord Indra.

On this day, the devotees recreate it by offering food, performing rituals, and worshipping cows, which symbolizes Krishna’s love for nature and animals.

Govardhan Puja underscores the importance of living harmoniously with nature. People in many regions build small replicas of the mountain using cow dung, flowers, and sweets, offering prayers and food to symbolize gratitude. The festival represents protection, sustenance, and the divine connection with nature and humility.

Govardhan Puja Facebook and WhatsApp status:

May this festival remind you of the divine love and grace of Lord Krishna. Happy Govardhan Puja!

On Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna’s blessings bring you endless happiness and peace.

Wishing you a joyous Govardhan Puja! May Lord Krishna’s love fill your life with harmony and joy.

May this Govardhan Puja remove all your worries and fill your life with hope and happiness.

Happy Govardhan Puja! May the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your days with joy and prosperity.

Govardhan Puja images:

Govardhan Puja image 1 (PC-Pinterest)
Govardhan Puja
Govardhan Puja
Govardhan Puja
Govardhan Puja

Here are some Govardhan Puja wishes:

Happy Govardhan Puja! May Lord Krishna bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into your life.

Wishing you a joyous Govardhan Puja filled with blessings of love, happiness, and health.

May Lord Krishna lift all your worries and fill your life with positivity. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Sending you blessings of strength and courage. May Govardhan Puja bring you divine prosperity and joy.

Wishing you a blessed Govardhan Puja! May the light of this festival fill your heart with love and warmth.

Govardhan Puja SMS and images:

Celebrate this holy day with love, devotion, and gratitude. Wishing you a wonderful Govardhan Puja!

Happy Govardhan Puja! May the love of Lord Krishna surround you and your family always.

On this auspicious day, may your life be filled with happiness, health, and harmony. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Wishing you a joyous Govardhan Puja filled with peace, positivity, and blessings of Lord Krishna.

Let us celebrate Govardhan Puja with devotion and gratitude for all the blessings. Happy Govardhan Puja!

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 09:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Govardhan Puja 2024: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes and images for loved ones

