Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes and images for loved ones

Celebrated the day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is honoured to celebrate Lord Krishna's divine act of lifting Mount Govardhan where the lord protected villagers from heavy rains caused by Lord Indra.

On this day, the devotees recreate it by offering food, performing rituals, and worshipping cows, which symbolizes Krishna’s love for nature and animals.

Govardhan Puja underscores the importance of living harmoniously with nature. People in many regions build small replicas of the mountain using cow dung, flowers, and sweets, offering prayers and food to symbolize gratitude. The festival represents protection, sustenance, and the divine connection with nature and humility.

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated a on 2 November 2024.

Govardhan Puja images:

