Happy gudi padwa 2025 Top wishes quotes and images to share with friends and family

Happy Gudi Padwa 2025:Gudi Padwa festival, referred to as Hindu Nav Varsh, is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is mainly observed in Maharashtra. The people of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh also celebrate this day as Ugadi.

On this day, people take oil bath in the morning, as it is believed that it purifies one’s mind and soul.

After the holy bath, they consume neem leaves as it purifies the blood and increases immunity. Then they offer prayers to the almighty.

Advertisement

Here are Gudi Padwa wishes, messages and quotes you can share with your loved ones: Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 Best Wishes– • Wishing you a colourful beginning of the new year! May this new year bring you lots of happiness and laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa! May this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you countless joy, prosperity, wealth and good health to you and your family! Stay blessed!

• On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I wish you all the happiness, love and success in life! Keep smiling and celebrating. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Photo: Freepik

Advertisement

• Long live the glorious tradition of the Hindu culture – as the generations have passed by, the Hindu culture is getting stronger and more prosperous! Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

Read More

• As the new year ushers in…here’s wishing your way lots of love, happiness and prosperity! Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

• Wishing you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa. Celebrate with your loved ones and have a great year ahead!

• Wishing you lots of love, happiness and new hopes in life on this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa!

Photo: Freepik Advertisement

• May true happiness, success, longevity and good fortune bestow your feet this season! Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

• May this Gudi Padwa bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a very happy Gudi Padwa!

• May this New Year heralds the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa!

• May this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa brings love and laughter in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa.

• May the darkness around you is replaced by love and light. And may this Gudi Padwa festival bring joy, health, and prosperity in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

• As the unfurled Gudi carries and introduces a year of success, peace, and new opportunities. May you all have a very Happy Gudi Padwa! Advertisement

Photo: Freepik

• The festival may be the first day of a year full of your dreams being fulfilled, the fruits of your hard work being harvested, and your heart always being joyful. Best wishes for Gudi Padwa!

• May this New Year, you get all that you desired for and more. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

• Hope this New Year brings insurmountable joy in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

• Let’s spread love and joy as we welcome a happy new year! Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

• Love, laughter and happiness may all of these be showered upon you this New Year! Wishing you and your entire family a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

• Today we will open a new book; its pages are blank, we’re going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day! Happy Gudi Padwa!

• May this Gudi Padwa bring many new opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life and turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements! Wish you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 Quotes– Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 Blessing Messages • This Gudi Padwa, I pray that God showers you with his choicest of blessings, fate never takes you for a bumpy ride Advertisement

• May god bless you with the divine blessings of Lord Brahma and Lord Ganesha. We wish you nothing but the best on this festive day

• May the almighty bless you with countless joys, health, prosperity, wealth and happiness this season. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Photo: Freepik Advertisement

• Raise the Gudi, join your hands, Pray to god, he understands live each day to the fullest.May this Gudi Padwa bring happiness, health and joy!

• May the flavour of raw mangoes, raw neem and jaggery remove all the bitterness from your life! Happy Gudi Padwa!

• This Gudi Padwa may all your wishes and dreams come true, and may success touch your feet! Happy Gudi Padwa!

• On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, together let us all resolve to spread love, happiness and kindness around us!

• May you be surrounded with love and warmth. May life take you to new heights and make it a joyful ride worth living! Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family! Advertisement

• Lofty-flowers are spreading life-jotting joy into you. Happy Marathi New Year!

• On this new year look forward to new aims, new dreams, new achievements everything waiting for you! Forget the failures, correct the mistakes; surely success will be yours! Happy Gudi Padwa!

• May each day of this New Year be bright and beautiful for you and your family. Have a wonderful Gudi Padwa celebration with your family members.

• Cupid strikes you with his sweetest arrow, lady luck bestows upon you, health and happiness, your guardian angel keeps your mind pure and sacred! Happy Gudi Padwa!

• May the holiest of all days shower the bountiful blessings of prosperity, wisdom, and endless success to every member of your family. May you have a joyful and festive Gudi Padwa.

• May this Gudi Padwa be the beginning of new happiness, joy, and unlimited prosperity in your life. I wish you and your family a joyous festival! Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 Resolutions Messages • It’s the time of year to make new year resolutions, which you know you can never keep. But you’ll do it anyway! Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your entire family! Advertisement

• Hope you have rocking celebrations and get to spend some quality time with your loved ones! Have a cheerful, fun-filled, prosperous year ahead! Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

• It’s time to bask in the glory of a fresh New Year! Wishing you peace, success and happiness on this new year’s eve! Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

• Let’s pray that in the coming year, all the problems and sufferings around us vanish and that we learn to live in a peaceful world again. Happy New Year, Happy Gudi Padwa.

• I remember those days when we were kids and waited for festivals with so much enthusiasm. I hold on to those memories and hope that soon we will celebrate as a family again. This Gudi Padwa, I wish that the world heals completely and that we meet and celebrate just like old times. Happy Gudi Padwa. Advertisement

• Let’s pray for health and happiness this Gudi Padwa. Have a wonderful celebration on this auspicious occasion with your loved ones. Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

• This Gudi Padwa, let’s leave behind the shadows of the past and look forward to new beginnings. Let’s care for each other, let’s be kind to each other. Happy Gudi Padwa!

• May this Gudi Padwa bring tons of blessings and prosperity to you and you lead a successful life! Happy Gudi Padwa my dear friend!

• May this joyous Gudi Padwa bring joy and success into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

• Let’s all get together and celebrate Gudi Padwa with enthusiasm and devotion, as it brings positivity, harmony, and good fortune into our lives. Have a wonderful celebration!

• As we welcome this festival, may it shower so many joys, good health, and the fortitude to achieve your aims upon you. Happy Gudi Padwa! • As we raise the Gudi, let’s raise our spirits too, and welcome the New Year with hope and positivity. Happy Gudi Padwa 2025! – Unknown Advertisement

• On this Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and prosperity. – Unknown

• May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa usher in happiness, prosperity, and success into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa! – Unknown

• Sending you heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. May this New Year bring you abundance and happiness! – Unknown

• Let’s celebrate the vibrant colors of Holi and the new beginnings of Gudi Padwa with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Gudi Padwa! – Unknown

• May the sweetness of jaggery and the crunchiness of neem leaves bring a perfect balance of flavors to your life this Gudi Padwa. Happy New Year! – Unknown

• Wishing you and your family a year filled with laughter, joy, and togetherness. Happy Gudi Padwa! – Unknown Advertisement

• As we celebrate Gudi Padwa, let’s cherish the traditions and values that bind us together as a family and a community. Happy New Year! – Unknown

• May the Gudi bring peace, prosperity, and good fortune to your home. Happy Gudi Padwa! – Unknown