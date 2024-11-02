Happy Gujarati New Year 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, images, GIFs to share with friends on Bestu Varas

The Gujarati New Year, Vikram Samvat 2081, is celebrated on November 2. It marks Bestu Varas, a time for wishes of happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings for families. Celebrants hope for health, success, and joy in the coming year.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Happy Gujarati New Year: The Gujarati New Year is celebrated every year on the first day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the new year, aka Vikram Samvat 2081, is celebrated on November 2. The day marks the celebration of the new year, also called Bestu Varas. Here are top wishes to share on the occasion.

Happy Gujarati New Year: Top wishes to share with friends and family 

1. Wishing you and your family a year filled with happiness, prosperity, and endless opportunities. May Bestu Varas bring you abundant joy and success!

2. May this New Year bring warmth, peace, and harmony into your home. Let your lives shine as brightly as the festive diyas.

3. May Goddess Lakshmi bestow you with wealth, health, and happiness. Wishing you a year of progress and prosperity.

4. On this auspicious day of Bestu Varas, may your life be filled with fresh hopes, new beginnings, and wonderful memories. Happy New Year!

5. Let the New Year bring in the strength to overcome all obstacles and courage to chase all dreams. Wishing you a fulfilling and successful year ahead.

6. May this New Year be a fresh chapter of love, joy, and prosperity in your life. Best wishes for an inspiring and joyous Bestu Varas!

7. May you be blessed with health, happiness, and endless achievements this year. Let this Bestu Varas bring a brighter future for you and your family.

8.As we step into the New Year, may all your dreams come true, and may happiness and success be with you always. Happy Gujarati New Year!

9. May this New Year bring in good fortune, vibrant health, and blissful moments for you and your loved ones. Wishing you an incredible Bestu Varas!

10.On this Bestu Varas, may you be surrounded by love, peace, and harmony. Here’s to a year of growth, prosperity, and endless blessings. Happy New Year!

