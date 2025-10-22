Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Top 50 heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings to spread happiness with loved ones

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Coinciding with Govardhan Puja celebrations, Gujarati New Year mostly starts on Annakut Puja day. This day is observed on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in month of Kartik. This year year it is being celebrated on October 22.

Gujarati New Year 2025: Significance and rituals As per tradition, Gujarati New Year is the time to close old account books, known as Chopda, and to open new ones. Chopda Pujan refers to consecration of new Chopdas during Diwali Puja in presence of Goddess Lakshmi. Seeking blessings for a prosperous and profitable financial year, the new account books are marked with sacred symbols.

Gujarati New Year 2025: Shubh muhurat and puja time According to Drik Panchang, Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2082 begins today. The auspicious tithi and ouja timings are given below:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 5:54 PM on October 21

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 8:16 PM on October 22

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 6:27 AM to 8:44 AM

Dyuta Krida is being celebrated on Wednesday, October 22.

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 3:34 PM to 5:51 PM

Extending heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Gujarati New Year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X stated, "Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this new year brings long life, excellent health, and boundless happiness and prosperity for all of you."