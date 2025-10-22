Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Top 50 heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings to spread happiness with loved ones

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Coinciding with Govardhan Puja celebrations, Gujarati New Year mostly starts on Annakut Puja day. This day is observed on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in month of Kartik. This year year it is being celebrated on October 22.

Gujarati New Year 2025: Significance and rituals As per tradition, Gujarati New Year is the time to close old account books, known as Chopda, and to open new ones. Chopda Pujan refers to consecration of new Chopdas during Diwali Puja in presence of Goddess Lakshmi. Seeking blessings for a prosperous and profitable financial year, the new account books are marked with sacred symbols.

Gujarati New Year 2025: Shubh muhurat and puja time According to Drik Panchang, Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2082 begins today. The auspicious tithi and ouja timings are given below:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 5:54 PM on October 21

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 8:16 PM on October 22

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 6:27 AM to 8:44 AM

Dyuta Krida is being celebrated on Wednesday, October 22.

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 3:34 PM to 5:51 PM

Extending heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Gujarati New Year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X stated, "Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this new year brings long life, excellent health, and boundless happiness and prosperity for all of you."

Heartfelt Gujarati New Year wishes Wishing you and your family a prosperous Gujarati New Year! Nutan Varshabhinandan!

May this New Year bring endless happiness and success into your life.

Wishing you joy, peace, and prosperity this Gujarati New Year!

Nutan Varshabhinandan! May your year be filled with good fortune and new beginnings.

May Maa Lakshmi shower her blessings on you this New Year.

Let this New Year mark the start of success and positivity in your life.

Wishing you a bright and blissful New Year ahead!

May your dreams take flight and your efforts bear fruit this New Year.

Celebrate the Gujarati New Year with love, laughter, and light.

Have a joyous and prosperous Saal Mubarak!

May your life shine as bright as diyas this Nutan Varshabhinandan.

A new year, a new beginning — let’s make it count!

May happiness and good health always stay by your side.

Wishing you sweet moments and a successful year ahead!

May the divine light of New Year bring peace to your home.

Hope the New Year brings fresh hopes and renewed energy.

Let’s welcome the new year with positive thoughts and happy hearts!

May every day of the new year be filled with joy and peace.

Wishing you all the success and prosperity this new year.

May this Gujarati New Year bring new opportunities to grow and glow!

Here’s to another year of happiness, health, and success.

May your home be filled with laughter and light all year long.

Nutan Varshabhinandan to you and your loved ones!

May you achieve all your goals this New Year.

Sending warm wishes and positivity your way this New Year! Gujarati New Year greetings નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન! તમારું વર્ષ સુખ, સમૃદ્ધિ અને આનંદથી ભરપૂર રહે.

નવા વર્ષની શુભકામનાઓ! હંમેશા હસતા રહો અને ખુશ રહો.

મા લક્ષ્મી તમારા ઘરમાં ધન અને સુખની વરસાત કરે.

નવું વર્ષ તમને નવી આશા અને આનંદ આપે.

નૂતન વર્ષમાં તમારા સપના સાકાર થાય તેવી શુભકામનાઓ.

નવું વર્ષ તમારા જીવનમાં નવી તાજગી અને ઉત્સાહ લાવે.

નૂતન વર્ષ શુભ હોય! હંમેશા આનંદમાં રહો.

આ નવા વર્ષે તમારા જીવનમાં પ્રકાશ ફેલાય.

ભગવાન ગણેશ તમારી દરેક મુશ્કેલી દૂર કરે.

નવા વર્ષની દરેક સવાર ખુશીઓથી ભરેલી હોય.

નૂતન વર્ષ શુભ અને સમૃદ્ધિભર્યું બને તેવી શુભેચ્છા.

તમારા જીવનમાં હંમેશા સુખ અને શાંતિ રહે.

નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત સારા વિચારોથી કરો.

નવું વર્ષ પ્રેમ અને સ્નેહથી ભરેલું હોય.

નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન! જીવનમાં સફળતા મળે એવી કામના.

નવા વર્ષે તમારું સ્વાસ્થ્ય અને સમૃદ્ધિ વધે.

નવું વર્ષ હાસ્ય અને આશાથી ભરેલું રહે.

નૂતન વર્ષમાં આનંદ અને આશીર્વાદ વરસે.

ભગવાન કૃષ્ણ તમારા જીવનમાં આનંદ ફેલાવે.

નવું વર્ષ તમને નવી દિશા આપે એવી શુભકામના.

નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન! નવા સપના, નવી શરૂઆત!

આ નૂતન વર્ષમાં શાંતિ, પ્રેમ અને સમૃદ્ધિ મળે.

નવું વર્ષ તમારા પરિવાર માટે આનંદમય બને.

નૂતન વર્ષ શુભમય અને ઉત્સાહભર્યું બને!

સાલ મુબારક! આનંદ અને આશીર્વાદોથી ભરેલું વર્ષ રહે.