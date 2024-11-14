Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru and the founder of the Sikh religion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, the Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on Friday, November 15.

The sacred festival is celebrated with fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh religion.

The Sikh festival is celebrated with utmost love and reverence by Sikhs across the world.

Every year, the Guru Nanak Jayanti is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima.

Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan. He wrote many hymns, which Guru Arjan Dev compiled in the Adi Granth.

The Sikh’s first guru went to pilgrimage places not just in India but also to several parts of Asia.

Guru Nanak Dev was devoted to the Divine since his boyhood. He spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance.

His teachings spread the message of selfless service to the humanity.

The primary verses of the Guru Granth Sahib dwell on the fact that the creator of the universe is one.

On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, followers of the Sikh religion observe the Akhand Path by reciting the holy text, the Guru Granth Sahib.

On the Gurpurab day, prayers are performed in Gurdwaras throughout the day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 wishes and messages -Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards peace, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment.

-On this auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may his divine blessings bring joy, prosperity, and harmony to your life.

-Wishing you a very Happy Gurpurab! May the light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji illuminate your path and fill your life with love and compassion.

-May Guru Nanak's teachings inspire you to live a life full of kindness, humility, and grace. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

-On this sacred day, may the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your heart with eternal peace and joy. Happy Gurpurab!

-Let us celebrate the spirit of love and unity on Guru Nanak Jayanti. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings inspire us to spread compassion and kindness in the world.

-Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May Guru Nanak’s divine wisdom and grace always be with you, guiding you on the right path.

-On this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may your heart be filled with the light of faith and your soul with everlasting peace.

-Wishing you a joyful and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti! May you find strength in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and always walk in his light.

-Happy Gurpurab! Let’s celebrate the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose messages of equality, love, and service inspire us all.

Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev -"Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God."

-“There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the creator, fears none, without enmity, unborn and self-created. He is realised by the Guru’s grace."

-“Thou has a thousand eyes and yet not one eye; Thou host a thousand forms and yet not one form."

- "The world is a drama, staged in a dream."

- “He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God".

- “Realisation of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living."

- "Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss."

- “He who regards all men as equals is religious."