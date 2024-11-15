Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 30 WhatsApp wishes, message, images, GIFs, to share on Gurupurab, also known Prakash Parv

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, a major Sikh festival, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak ji. It involves langar, community services, and Kirtan. Celebrations have started with messages and wishes to share among family and friends.

Livemint
Updated15 Nov 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Gurudwara Bangla Sahib illuminated on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Gurudwara Bangla Sahib illuminated on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: One of the biggest festivals of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab and Prakash Utsav, will be celebrated with huge fervour across India and world. 

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak ji. Sikh devotees organise langar, community services, kirtan, and give service (Seva) on Gurupurab. Many even organise Kirtan and Akhand Path on the occassion of Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv.

As Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations have begun on Friday, here are top messages, wishes, quotes and images you can share with your friends, family and loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings inspire us all to live with compassion, kindness, and humility. Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti!

On this sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with peace, wisdom, and the courage to spread love and harmony around you.

Let’s remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of equality, unity, and service to others on this Guru Nanak Jayanti. May his teachings bring peace to all.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 30 WhatsApp wishes, message, images, GIFs, to share on Gurupurab, also known Prakash Parv

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.000.00
      Chennai
      76,861.000.00
      Delhi
      77,013.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.