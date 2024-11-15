Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 30 WhatsApp wishes, message, images, GIFs, to share on Gurupurab, also known Prakash Parv

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 30 WhatsApp wishes, message, images, GIFs, to share on Gurupurab, also known Prakash Parv

Livemint

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, a major Sikh festival, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak ji. It involves langar, community services, and Kirtan. Celebrations have started with messages and wishes to share among family and friends.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Gurudwara Bangla Sahib illuminated on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: One of the biggest festivals of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab and Prakash Utsav, will be celebrated with huge fervour across India and world.

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak ji. Sikh devotees organise langar, community services, kirtan, and give service (Seva) on Gurupurab. Many even organise Kirtan and Akhand Path on the occassion of Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv.

As Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations have begun on Friday, here are top messages, wishes, quotes and images you can share with your friends, family and loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings inspire us all to live with compassion, kindness, and humility. Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti!

On this sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with peace, wisdom, and the courage to spread love and harmony around you.

Let’s remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of equality, unity, and service to others on this Guru Nanak Jayanti. May his teachings bring peace to all.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.