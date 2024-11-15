Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, a major Sikh festival, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak ji. It involves langar, community services, and Kirtan. Celebrations have started with messages and wishes to share among family and friends.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: One of the biggest festivals of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab and Prakash Utsav, will be celebrated with huge fervour across India and world.

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak ji. Sikh devotees organise langar, community services, kirtan, and give service (Seva) on Gurupurab. Many even organise Kirtan and Akhand Path on the occassion of Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv.

As Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations have begun on Friday, here are top messages, wishes, quotes and images you can share with your friends, family and loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings inspire us all to live with compassion, kindness, and humility. Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti!

On this sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with peace, wisdom, and the courage to spread love and harmony around you.