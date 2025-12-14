Happy Hanukkah 2025: Top 50 wishes, Instagram statuses, WhatsApp messages you can share on Day 1

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, starts on 14 December this year, and will last for eight days. It is celebrated with families lighting candles, enjoying traditional foods, and sharing joy and gifts.

14 Dec 2025
People march at Dam Square during the national Hanukkah celebration, to mark the start of the Jewish festival, in Amsterdam
People march at Dam Square during the national Hanukkah celebration, to mark the start of the Jewish festival, in Amsterdam(AFP)

Hanukkah, also known as the Jewish festival of lights, begins this Sunday, 14 December, and will continue for eight days, ending on 22 December. During the holiday, families light candles on a menorah each night.

The festival commemorates the victory of rebel fighters known as the Maccabees in recapturing Jerusalem's Holy Temple in 165 BCE, according to Chabad.org.

Hanukkah is a time of joy, prayer, gift-giving, and traditional foods like latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly-filled doughnuts), bringing families and communities together in celebration.

As millions prepare to celebrate, here are 50 wishes and greetings to send to your friends and family:

Hanukkah 2025 wishes and messages for social media

  1. Happy Hanukkah! May the first candle bring light and joy to your home. 🕎✨
  2. Wishing you a bright and joyful Hanukkah filled with love and laughter.
  3. May the Festival of Lights fill your heart with hope and happiness. 🌟
  4. Happy first night of Hanukkah! Let the celebrations begin! 🕯️
  5. Wishing you eight days of blessings, peace, and sweet memories.
  6. May the menorah’s glow shine upon you and your family. 🕎💛
  7. Happy Hanukkah! Celebrate the miracles big and small today.
  8. Sending you love, light, and latkes on this first night of Hanukkah. 🥔🕯️
  9. May your Hanukkah be as bright as the candles you light tonight.
  10. Happy Hanukkah! May joy and peace surround your home. 🏡🕎
  11. Wishing you eight days of happiness, laughter, and light. 🌟
  12. May the first candle remind you that miracles happen every day.
  13. Happy Hanukkah! May your heart be filled with warmth and love. 💛
  14. Light the first candle and let hope shine bright this Hanukkah. 🕯️✨
  15. Wishing you a Hanukkah filled with blessings, family, and fun.
  16. May each candle you light bring joy, health, and prosperity.
  17. Happy Hanukkah! Celebrate the miracles that surround us. 🌟🕎
  18. Sending Hanukkah cheer to you and your loved ones tonight. 🎉🕯️
  19. May your days be bright and your nights filled with candlelight.
  20. Happy Hanukkah! Enjoy the warmth, sweets, and celebrations. 🍩🕎
  21. Wishing you a sparkling first night of Hanukkah! ✨🕯️
  22. May the light of the menorah guide your heart and home. 🏡💡
  23. Happy Hanukkah! Let the candles remind you of hope and faith.
  24. Wishing you peace, love, and eight nights of happiness. 🌟💛
  25. May your Hanukkah be filled with laughter, love, and latkes! 🥔🕎
  26. Happy first night! Celebrate miracles both big and small. 🕯️✨
  27. May the Festival of Lights brighten your life and heart. 💡💖
  28. Wishing you a joyful Hanukkah filled with family and friends. 🏡🕎
  29. Light the first candle and let happiness shine in your life today. 🌟
  30. Happy Hanukkah! May love and laughter fill your home. 💛
  31. Wishing you a bright and blessed first night of Hanukkah! 🕯️
  32. Celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah with joy and gratitude. 🌟🕎
  33. May this Hanukkah bring you warmth, hope, and wonderful memories.
  34. Happy Festival of Lights! Shine bright and enjoy every moment. ✨
  35. Wishing you a delightful Hanukkah with family, friends, and fun! 🎉🕎
  36. May the first candle of Hanukkah light your way to happiness. 🕯️💛
  37. Happy Hanukkah! Let love, peace, and laughter fill your home. 🏡🌟
  38. Sending you warm wishes for a joyful and bright Hanukkah. 💖🕎
  39. May the glow of the menorah inspire hope and happiness. ✨
  40. Happy first night of Hanukkah! Enjoy the magic of the Festival of Lights. 🕯️
  41. Wishing you sweet moments, bright candles, and happy memories. 🍩🕎
  42. May your Hanukkah be full of miracles, laughter, and love. 💛
  43. Happy Hanukkah! Celebrate every night with light and joy. 🕯️🌟
  44. Wishing you a Hanukkah filled with blessings and warmth. 🏡💖
  45. May the Festival of Lights bring you hope and inspiration. ✨🕎
  46. Happy Hanukkah! May each candle you light bring you closer to joy. 🕯️
  47. Wishing you eight nights of love, laughter, and happiness. 🌟💛
  48. May this Hanukkah fill your life with light and positivity. 🕎✨
  49. Happy Hanukkah! Celebrate traditions, family, and miracles. 💖🕯️
  50. Light the first candle and let the joy of Hanukkah shine bright in your heart! 🕯️🌟

