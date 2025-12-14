Happy Hanukkah 2025: Top 50 wishes, Instagram statuses, WhatsApp messages you can share on Day 1

Hanukkah, also known as the Jewish festival of lights, begins this Sunday, 14 December, and will continue for eight days, ending on 22 December. During the holiday, families light candles on a menorah each night.

The festival commemorates the victory of rebel fighters known as the Maccabees in recapturing Jerusalem's Holy Temple in 165 BCE, according to Chabad.org.

Hanukkah is a time of joy, prayer, gift-giving, and traditional foods like latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly-filled doughnuts), bringing families and communities together in celebration.

As millions prepare to celebrate, here are 50 wishes and greetings to send to your friends and family: