Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: 60+ wishes, WhatApp messages, images, GIFs to share with family and friends

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival 'Hariyali Teej' is all set to be celebrated on 27 July this year. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Shravan (Sawan).

The Hariyali Teej falls two days before Nag Panchami, and on this day, women offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek the divine couple's blessings.

Here are some specially curated messages, wishes, status, images and more to share with your loved ones:

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: WhatApp messages for friends and family members 1. May the divine union of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless your life with harmony and devotion. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. Wishing you a Hariyali Teej filled with blessings of love, prosperity, and marital bliss.

3. May Maa Parvati’s unwavering devotion inspire us all. Happy Hariyali Teej!

4. May your fast and prayers be blessed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Have a divine Hariyali Teej!

5. On this sacred day, may Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you with happiness and long-lasting relationships.

6. May Hariyali Teej bring greenery in your life, both around and within your soul.

7. Praying for love that lasts beyond lifetimes, just like Shiv-Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!

8. Let’s celebrate the eternal bond of divine love. Wishing you a pious Hariyali Teej!

9. On this auspicious day, may your prayers reach the heavens and bring peace to your home.

10. May the beautiful festival of Hariyali Teej fill your life with devotion, purity, and joy.

11. Let the swing of faith and song of devotion echo in your life. Happy Teej!

12. Fasting with faith, praying with love—may this Teej bring divine blessings from above.

13. As you offer your devotion, may Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati guide you always.

14. Hariyali Teej reminds us that true devotion is the key to divine union. Stay blessed!

15. May this sacred Teej fast be rewarded with happiness, health, and spiritual strength.

16. Celebrate this Teej with purity in heart and divinity in thoughts.

17. Let Maa Parvati’s divine strength inspire your every step. Wishing you strength and grace.

18. May this Hariyali Teej bring joy in your soul and devotion in your heart.

19. On this holy day, may your soul bloom like the green earth after monsoon rains.

20. May your prayers be answered, and your heart filled with divine joy.

21. This Teej, may your home resonate with the divine songs of bhakti and love.

22. Offer your prayers and surrender your worries to the divine. Happy Teej!

23. May the beauty of Hariyali Teej bring calmness to your soul and smiles to your family.

24. May Lord Shiva fulfil all your sincere wishes as you fast and pray this Teej.

25. Let’s celebrate the sacred bond of love, devotion, and eternal union. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Images and GIFs to share with friends and family

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Messages for married women 1. Wishing you a blessed Hariyali Teej 2025 filled with joy, love, and devotion. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with happiness.

2. May this Teej bring prosperity, health, and marital bliss to your life. Happy Hariyali Teej 2025!

3. Let’s welcome the monsoon with joy and devotion. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your loved ones!

4. On this auspicious occasion of Teej, may your life be filled with peace, love, and harmony.

5. Hariyali Teej is a celebration of eternal love and devotion. Wishing you and your family a happy and colorful Teej!

6. May this Teej strengthen the bond of love between you and your partner. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Hariyali Teej 2025.

7. Celebrate the beauty of love and the strength of your marital bond. Happy Teej!

8. On this auspicious occasion, may Goddess Parvati shower her blessings upon your married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

9. May your fasting bring eternal love, peace, and harmony into your home. Wishing you a graceful Teej!

10. May your Teej fast be as beautiful and graceful as your relationship. Happy Hariyali Teej 2025!

11. Swing into the joy of Hariyali Teej with vibrant colors and festive spirit!

12. Put on your green bangles, sing sweet songs, and enjoy the festive vibes. Happy Teej!

13. Let the swings and songs of Teej bring back the childlike joy in your heart. Happy Hariyali Teej!

14. Celebrate love, life, and the magic of monsoon! Wishing you a very Happy Teej!

15. Dance in the rain, enjoy delicious sweets, and celebrate with all your heart. Happy Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Cheerful messages for friends and family members 1. Swing high, smile wide, and celebrate love with all your heart! Happy Hariyali Teej 2025! 💚🌸

2. Dress up in green, dance to folk tunes, and let the festive spirit take over. Happy Teej! 🎉

3. Let the melodies of Teej fill your heart with happiness and your soul with devotion. 💃🌿

4. Monsoon magic + festive vibes = perfect Teej celebration! Enjoy every moment! ☔💚

5. Sing, swing, and savor the sweets—Hariyali Teej is here to fill your life with joy! 🍬🌸

6. Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Teej filled with music, love, and laughter! 💕🎶

7. May your Teej be as colorful as your bangles and as sweet as the ghewar! 💚🍰

8. Time to wear green, apply mehendi, and enjoy the rhythm of Teej! Happy celebrations! 🌿🤲

9. Celebrate the spirit of togetherness, love, and tradition this Teej! 💑🌸

10. Let your heart swing with joy and your life bloom like the monsoon! Happy Teej 2025! 🌧️🌼

11. From vibrant sarees to swinging fun—may your Teej be full of style and smiles! 💃🌿

12. Celebrate like never before—Hariyali Teej is here to add green sparkle to your life! ✨💚

13. Let’s twirl in green and twine in tradition! Wishing you a colorful and cheerful Teej! 🌿🎊

14. Soak in the beauty of nature and the joy of festivity—Happy Teej to you and your family! 🌸☀️

15. A festival of devotion, love, and laughter—Hariyali Teej is pure happiness! 🥰🌿

16. Wishing you all things bright, green, and happy this Hariyali Teej! 🎉🌱

17. Celebrate the beauty of tradition and the power of joy. Happy Teej! 💫💚

18. Green bangles, beautiful henna, joyful swings—Teej is a treat to the soul! 💃🌿

19. May your Teej be filled with moments of dancing, smiling, and celebrating life! 🎶✨

20. Here’s to love, laughter, and monsoon magic! Happy Hariyali Teej 2025!