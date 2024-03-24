Active Stocks
Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, images to share with your friends and family

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Happy Holi 2024: Celebrate Holi with joy, love, and unity. Strengthen relationships by exchanging warm wishes and seeking blessings. Here are some wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

People sing, dance and throw colors at each other on a street lit by floodlights mounted on a vehicle, ahead of Holi, the festival of colors, in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo)Premium
People sing, dance and throw colors at each other on a street lit by floodlights mounted on a vehicle, ahead of Holi, the festival of colors, in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo)

Happy Holi 2024: Holi will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. on March 25 with colours, gulal etc at the crack of dawn. On this day, people lovingly smear colour on the faces of their friends and family members. At home, delicacies like gujiya, malpua, puranpoli and the refreshing thandai is prepared.

Also Read: Holi 2024: How is it celebrated, know time and traditions

Holi is not just about colours and festivities, it is also a celebration of unity, forgiveness, and the renewal of relationships. Amidst the joyous chaos, people also seek blessings from their elders and exchange warm wishes, strengthening the bonds of love and camaraderie.

As we celebrate the festival of colour, here are some wishes, quotes, images to share with your friends, family members and loved ones.

Also Read: Holi 2024: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow?

Happy Holi 2024: Wishes and quotes to share with friends

- Happy Holi! May this festival fill your life with colours of joy, love, and happiness. 

-Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful celebration filled with laughter, sweets, and unforgettable moments. Happy Holi!

-Let's paint the canvas of our lives with the hues of togetherness and harmony. Have a colorful and safe Holi

- Holi hai!!! Let's welcome this day with open hearts and colorful spirits. Wishing you a Holi full of positivity, warmth.

-As you splash colors of joy and laughter this Holi, may your life be filled with endless blessings and prosperity. Happy Holi!

-This Holi, may you forget all differences and indulge in the spirit of forgiveness. Wish you fun, frolic day!

-May the vibrant colors of Holi brighten your life with positivity and enthusiasm. Holi hai!!!

-Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Holi. May you be as cheerful as ever and your day be filled with colorful memories. Happy Holi!

Also Read: Holika Dahan 2024: Do's and Don'ts to observe tradition with reverence, responsibility

Happy Holi 2024 images

Holi 2024 (Image: pexels)
View Full Image
Holi 2024 (Image: pexels)
Happy Holi 2024 (Image: pexels)
View Full Image
Happy Holi 2024 (Image: pexels)
Happy Holi 2024 (image: pexels)
View Full Image
Happy Holi 2024 (image: pexels)
Happy Holi (Image: pexels)
View Full Image
Happy Holi (Image: pexels)

Published: 24 Mar 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
