Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, images to share with your friends and family
Happy Holi 2024: Celebrate Holi with joy, love, and unity. Strengthen relationships by exchanging warm wishes and seeking blessings. Here are some wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.
Happy Holi 2024: Holi will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. on March 25 with colours, gulal etc at the crack of dawn. On this day, people lovingly smear colour on the faces of their friends and family members. At home, delicacies like gujiya, malpua, puranpoli and the refreshing thandai is prepared.