Holi 2025: This vibrant festival, which celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, will be celebrated over two days in 2025.

The festival is most elaborately celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm at places related to Lord Krishna's life, which are known as Braj regions. Braj regions include Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon, and Barsana.

Holi 2025: Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 13, 2025, while the colourful festivities will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The Purnima Tithi (full moon phase) begins on March 13, 2025, at 10:35 AM and ends on March 14, 2025, at 12:23 PM. The Holika Dahan Muhurat, the auspicious time for lighting the bonfire, will be from 11:26 PM on March 13 to 12:19 AM on March 14, lasting approximately 53 minutes.

It's essential to avoid the Bhadra period during Holika Dahan, which occurs from 06:57 PM to 08:14 PM (Bhadra Punchha) and from 08:14 PM to 10:22 PM (Bhadra Mukha), as these timings are considered inauspicious for lighting the bonfire.

Holi 2025: Recipes Gujiya: A classic Holi sweet, gujiya is a deep-fried pastry filled with sweetened khoya (milk solids) and dry fruits, dusted with powdered sugar.

Thandai: A refreshing, milk-based drink made with almonds, cardamom, saffron, and a hint of rose water. You can also add bhang for an authentic Holi twist.

Malpua: A soft, syrup-soaked pancake made from flour, sugar, and coconut. Malpua is often served warm and makes a perfect dessert for Holi.

Dahi Bhalla: Lentil dumplings soaked in yoghurt, drizzled with tangy tamarind chutney and garnished with sev and fresh coriander leaves.

Holi is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, symbolised by the story of Prahlad and Holika.

Puran Poli: a traditional Indian sweet flatbread that holds a special place in festive celebrations, especially during festivals like Holi. It is made with a stuffing of sweetened chana dal (split chickpeas) and jaggery, flavoured with cardamom, and encased in a soft, golden-brown dough.