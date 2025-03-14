Happy Holi 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani celebrates ‘festival of colours’ on a fruity note; see post

Happy Holi 2025: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share a story, wishing her fans a “Happy Holi.”

See the story:

Kiara Advani wishes her fans, ’Happy Holi’.

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing an adorable picture holding a pair of baby socks.

"The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the caption read. The post was met with overwhelming love from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.

Earlier, Shweta Bachchan delighted her fans by sharing an adorable picture of her parents, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, during the Holika Dahan ritual on Choti Holi.

On Thursday, Shweta posted the heartwarming image on her Instagram, showing the couple standing close to a blazing Holika fire. Amitabh Bachchan, dressed in a cozy jacket, gazes lovingly at Jaya, who is seen in a vibrant and colorful outfit.

Actor Aamir Khan's birthday coincides with Holi this year, and there are reports suggesting that he may host a grand celebration for his 60th birthday.

People have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously. Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.