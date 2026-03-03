Happy Holi 2026: Best wishes, Facebook Status, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share with loved ones

Happy Holi 2026 wishes : Holi, the festival of colours, marks joy, renewal and togetherness across India and among Indian communities worldwide. Celebrated in the month of Falgun, Holi welcomes spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil. This year, the festival will be observed on 4 March, bringing families, friends and neighbourhoods together in vibrant celebration.

From playing with gulal and enjoying festive sweets to exchanging warm messages, Holi is also about reconnecting with loved ones. If you’re looking for the right words to share the festive spirit, here is a curated list of wishes, greetings and messages you can post on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.