Happy Holi 2026: 50+ wishes, images, WhatsApp status and more to share with family & friends

Holi, the festival of colours, is a vibrant declaration of the timeless victory of good over evil. Celebrated on the Purnima (full moon) of the Phalguna month, Holi 2026 falls on March 4, following Holika Dahan, the sacred bonfire.
The festival finds its roots in the legend of Prahlad and the demoness Holika, reminding us that unwavering faith triumphs over arrogance.
Under the clouds of pink, yellow, and green gulal, the air echoes with the playful cry of “Bura na mano, Holi hai!” as family and friends gather to celebrate this festival. Traditional treats like syrup-filled gujiyas and cooling thandai complete this festival.
Here's a list of heartfelt wishes that you can share with your family, relatives, and friends:
