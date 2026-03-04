Happy Holi wishes: Anand Mahindra hails India’s unity in diversity, ‘Colours don’t compete’

Anand Mahindra has shared his ‘Happy Holi’ wish on social media. Through his wish, Mahindra spoke about India’s diversity.

Anand Mahindra used an AI image where different states from India is artistically depicted as different colours. As they come together, they make a beautiful offering on Holi 2026.

“On Holi, colours don’t compete. They come together. This incredible festival is a cheerful reminder of what India has always been: many colours, one vibrant canvas. Happy Holi to everyone!” the billionaire businessman wrote.

“Well said, Sir! This image perfectly captures the soul of our nation. Wishing you a very colourful and Happy Holi!

One vibrant canvas indeed! Happy Holi, Sir!” commented a social media user.

“May this sacred festival of colours bring new light and happiness into your life. May every colour give wings to your dreams, and may every smile grow deeper with your loved ones. Holi is not just a festival of colours, but an opportunity to connect hearts and wash away all,” posted another user.

Another user posted, “The swirl of powder on crowded streets shows that the joy of Holi also tests our logistics—traffic slows, water bottles become currency, and for a moment the city collectively pauses to celebrate colour.”

“Holi isn't just a festival; it’s a masterclass in social harmony. Happy Holi to everyone adding their colour to the mix!” came from another.

Celebrities wishing on Holi 2026 Several Indian celebrities have wished on Holi 2026. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar linked it to his upcoming movie.

“This Holi, drive away the ghost of fear and hate. Make life colourful with joys and loved ones. Wishing you and your family a Happy Holi. Have a safe Holi!” he wrote while sharing a clip from his upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhooth Bangla.

“Holi reminds me that life, like colours, is best lived when shared. Happy Holi. Stay Safe, Stay Kind,” posted Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty.

Amitabh Bachchan used a line from his 1981 movie Silsila, also starring Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar. The legendary movie star used ‘Rang Barse’, the iconic Holi song.

Interestingly, Cricket Australia also posted a Holi 2026 wish, “Wishing a very happy Holi to everyone who celebrates.”

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, posted, “May this year's Holi celebrations nurture friendships and build communities so that, long after the gulal has drifted away, the power of all that connects us continues.”

“May you have the brightest & colourful Holi. Happy Holi everyone,” came from cricketer Irfan Pathan.

