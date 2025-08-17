‘Happy Independence Day: Booked your flight to US yet?’ Reddit post questions celebration of India's ‘brain drain’

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, a Reddit user questioned the celebration of India’s “brain drain”. The user wonders why we celebrate people of Indian-origin leading global companies.

“Many Indians take pride in the global achievements of people like Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Arvind Krishna (IBM), Ajay Banga (World Bank), Leena Nair (Chanel), or Arvind Srinivasan (Perplexity AI). These names are often cited as proof of “India’s contribution to the world”,” says the post.

However, the user argues that most are no longer Indian citizens. They hold US or UK passports and their work strengthens those countries, not India.

India has hundreds of medical colleges and thousands of graduates, but no Indian citizen has won a Nobel Prize in Medicine. Har Gobind Khorana, often claimed by India, was a US citizen, the user argues.

India has only CV Raman in Physics and Rabindranath Tagore in literature. However, both achievements were nearly a century ago. According to the user, this raises the deeper question of why so many educated Indians leave for the West in large numbers.

The Reddit user believes it is natural for Indians to feel proud when they see familiar names celebrated abroad. A part of the reason is India’s colonial hangover.

“We often confuse “Indian origin” with “Indian citizen.” They may share roots, but their allegiance and contributions are tied to the countries they now call home,” the post says.

“Should we criticise these individuals? No. Their choices are personal and often pragmatic. But, should we unquestioningly celebrate their success as “India’s success”? Was leaving India the only choice left to them?” the user adds.

The user gives the example of Perplexity’s Arvind Srinivasan. The IIT Madras graduate born in Chennai lives in California. He has even said he “still hasn’t gotten” a US green card yet.

The post ends on a sarcastic note about patriotism: “Happy 79th Independence Day to our fellow IIT and AIIMS graduates — have you booked your flight to Britain or the US yet?”

Social media reactions Many social media users reacted to the post. One of them believes, “India doesn't have a merit culture” while another thinks, “Only about 2% of Indians live abroad, meaning 98% are still here yet we remain incompetent.”