Happy Janmashtami 2024: Date, time, significance of Dahi Handi festival | Everything you need to know

While Janmashtami 2024 falls tomorrow, August 26, the Dahi Handi ritual is performed a day after: Read to know the timings, and significance of this festival

Livemint
Published25 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Happy Janmashtami 2024: Date, time, significance of Dahi Handi festival | Everything you need to know
Happy Janmashtami 2024: Date, time, significance of Dahi Handi festival | Everything you need to know (Hindustan Times)

Happy Janmashtami 2024: It is one of the most popular festivals in India to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna is revered across the country. Here's everything you need to know about the timing, significance, rituals of this auspicious occasion.

Places like Mathura, which is believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace, and Vrindavan, would be abuzz with the celebrations.

Happy Janmashtami 2024: Date, timing

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26, Monday. Going by the Hindu calender, Janmashtami is on the eighth day, or ‘Ashtami’ of the Krishna Paksha.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 cities to enjoy the festival to fullest

Janmashtami 2024 : Dahi Handi ritual

Dahi Handi forms a key component of the Janmashtami festivities. While the primary Janmashtami festivities will occur on August 26, tomorrow, the Dahi Handi celebrations will be held a day after, on August 27.

The Dahi Handi ritual consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd) and butter, which a bunch of individuals try to reach and break. The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.

Also Read | Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Janmashtami?

The ritual is highly popular in Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala.

Dahi Handi timings

The Ashtami Tithi (the eighth lunar day) begins at 3:39 am on August 26 and ends at 2:19 am on August 27.

Dahi Handi 2024: History and significance

As the legend goes, Lord Krishna loved butter, or ‘makkhan’, and would often steal it from the pots kept in his home. Hence, he is fondly called ‘makhan chor’.

Also Read | Bank holiday Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed on Monday, August 26?

Lord Krishna's mother Yashoda, was irritated by her son's tantrums, and decided to hang the butter pot to prevent him from stealing. To collect the butter, Krishna and his friends would build human pyramids. From there, they would proceed to divide the butter among themselves and enjoy it.

Since then, this custom has developed into a significant ritual, the people observe during Janmashtami.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsHappy Janmashtami 2024: Date, time, significance of Dahi Handi festival | Everything you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue