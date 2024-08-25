While Janmashtami 2024 falls tomorrow, August 26, the Dahi Handi ritual is performed a day after: Read to know the timings, and significance of this festival

Happy Janmashtami 2024: It is one of the most popular festivals in India to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna is revered across the country. Here's everything you need to know about the timing, significance, rituals of this auspicious occasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Places like Mathura, which is believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace, and Vrindavan, would be abuzz with the celebrations.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Happy Janmashtami 2024: Date, timing This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26, Monday. Going by the Hindu calender, Janmashtami is on the eighth day, or ‘Ashtami’ of the Krishna Paksha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Janmashtami 2024 : Dahi Handi ritual Dahi Handi forms a key component of the Janmashtami festivities. While the primary Janmashtami festivities will occur on August 26, tomorrow, the Dahi Handi celebrations will be held a day after, on August 27.

The Dahi Handi ritual consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd) and butter, which a bunch of individuals try to reach and break. The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.

The ritual is highly popular in Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dahi Handi timings The Ashtami Tithi (the eighth lunar day) begins at 3:39 am on August 26 and ends at 2:19 am on August 27.

Dahi Handi 2024: History and significance As the legend goes, Lord Krishna loved butter, or ‘makkhan’, and would often steal it from the pots kept in his home. Hence, he is fondly called ‘makhan chor’.

Lord Krishna's mother Yashoda, was irritated by her son's tantrums, and decided to hang the butter pot to prevent him from stealing. To collect the butter, Krishna and his friends would build human pyramids. From there, they would proceed to divide the butter among themselves and enjoy it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}