Happy Janmashtami 2026 wishes: Top 100+ greetings, images, quotes for Facebook, WhatsApp on Lord Krishna's birthday

Happy Janmashtami 2026: The auspicious Hindu festival Krishna Janmashtami, also called Gokulashtami, celebrating Lord Krishna's 5253rd birthday has finally arrived. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, it is being celebrated on 4 September this year as the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada falls majorly on Friday.
This day has been declared as a gazetted holiday, which means that all educational institutions, banks and government offices will remain closed today. On this occasion, Lord Krishna devotees across the world participate in the 'Dahi Handi' festivities, observe fast, sing devotional songs and participate in midnight festivities and rituals at temples.
As per Drik Panchang, Dahi Handi ceremony will take place on 5 September while parana time will start at 12:43 AM on Saturday. Meanwhile, Nishita Puja time will extend for 45 minutes.
Quick answers to key questions
Janmashtami 2026 celebrates the 5,253rd birthday of Lord Krishna, who is revered as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is a significant Hindu festival marked by various rituals and festivities.
Janmashtami is celebrated worldwide with various festivities, including the 'Dahi Handi' ceremony, devotional music, fasting, and special rituals held at midnight in temples.
Popular wishes include blessings for love, peace, prosperity, and happiness, such as 'May Lord Krishna's love guide your heart and brighten your future' or 'Wishing you a blessed Janmashtami filled with devotion and joy.'
The Nishita Puja on Janmashtami 2026 will take place from 11:57 PM on September 4, 2026, to 12:43 AM on September 5, 2026, as per traditional guidelines.
Janmashtami is declared a gazetted holiday, making it a public holiday to allow individuals to celebrate and observe various rituals dedicated to Lord Krishna without work-related interruptions.
Nishita Puja Time - 11:57 PM, 4 September to 12:43 AM, 5 September
Parana Time as per Dharma Shastra - after 6:01 AM, 5 September
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