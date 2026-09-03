Happy Janmashtami: 5 ChatGPT and Gemini prompts for best pictures and greetings on the auspicious day

Happy Janmashtami: Janmashtami 2026 is here. Marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the auspicious day also makes for the perfect occasion to send your friends, family and loved ones warm greetings. Wondering what to send? Here's how you can create fun Krishna and Radha Rani-themed pictures and greetings to wish people.
These pictures can be generated using popular AI image editing tools such as Gemini and ChatGPT. Featuring an artistic reference, it brings out a traditional festive look of Krishna and Radha Rani.
Also, check out a list of Janmashtami wishes, images and greetings that can also be shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and online.
Five prompts to create Janmashtami images for wishes and greetings.
"Create a beautiful festive Janmashtami picture featuring adorable Bal Krishna sitting beside a decorated matki filled with butter. Show Krishna gently smiling and moving his hands playfully as the butter pot sways slightly. Add fluttering peacock feathers, falling flower petals and glowing diyas in the background. Use warm golden lighting, vibrant traditional colours and a divine festive atmosphere. Create smooth, seamless picture with a graceful effect."
"Create a dreamy Janmashtami image of Lord Krishna standing gracefully in Vrindavan, playing his flute. Show his peacock feather and flowing yellow dhoti moving in the breeze, while flowers and leaves softly sway around him. Add a glowing moonlit background, subtle fireflies and a peaceful Yamuna-inspired setting. Use soft blue and golden lighting with a magical devotional atmosphere. Make the picture smooth, elegant and seamlessly."
“Create a romantic and divine Janmashtami picture featuring Radha and Krishna standing together in a beautiful Vrindavan garden. Show Krishna gently playing his flute while Radha’s dupatta and jewellery move softly in the breeze. Add blooming flowers, floating petals, glowing diyas and subtle golden sparkles around them. Use pastel pink, blue and gold tones with soft cinematic lighting. Keep the picture graceful, peaceful and seamless for a beautiful effect.”
"Create a vibrant Janmashtami image inspired by the traditional Dahi Handi celebration. Show a beautifully decorated clay pot hanging from above, gently swinging as flower petals fall around it. Add festive lights, colourful decorations, diyas and subtle silhouettes of people celebrating in the background. Use bright traditional Indian colours, energetic festive lighting and a joyful atmosphere. Include movement and a suitable message for sharing on social media."
"Create an elegant devotional Janmashtami picture featuring Lord Krishna surrounded by a soft divine glow. Show Krishna gently playing his flute as a peacock feather moves in the breeze, flower petals slowly fall and diyas flicker around him. Add subtle golden particles, lotus flowers and a peaceful temple-inspired background. Use rich blue, gold and pink tones with cinematic lighting. Create a serene, spiritual atmosphere in the picture."
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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