Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: Best 100+ wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook status for loved ones

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, marks another major festival after Dussehra in the festive month of October. This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated with pomp, vigour and enthusiasm on October 10 that falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha.
Married women observe a fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise. As they pray for the long life, happiness and prosperity of their husbands, puja rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are performed.
Karwa Chauth fast is broken only after sighting the moon. Traditionally, women look at the moon through a sieve and then glance at their husband’s face before taking the first sip of water. Let's delve into the divine spirit of the festival and celebrate it with our loved ones, family and friends. Mint bring some specially curated wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook status for this occasion.