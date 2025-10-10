Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: Best 100+ wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook status for loved ones

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, marks another major festival after Dussehra in the festive month of October. This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated with pomp, vigour and enthusiasm on October 10 that falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

Advertisement

Married women observe a fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise. As they pray for the long life, happiness and prosperity of their husbands, puja rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are performed.

Karwa Chauth fast is broken only after sighting the moon. Traditionally, women look at the moon through a sieve and then glance at their husband’s face before taking the first sip of water. Let's delve into the divine spirit of the festival and celebrate it with our loved ones, family and friends. Mint bring some specially curated wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook status for this occasion.

Karwa Chauth Wishes May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth fill your life with happiness and love. 🌙

Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth full of joy, peace, and togetherness.

May the bond of love between you and your partner grow stronger with each passing Karwa Chauth. ❤️

On this Karwa Chauth, may all your wishes for your beloved come true.

May Goddess Parvati bless your marriage with love and prosperity.

Wishing you endless happiness and everlasting love on this Karwa Chauth.

May your fast and prayers bring eternal happiness and blessings into your married life.

Sending you warm wishes on this beautiful Karwa Chauth — may your love story never fade.

May your love shine brighter than the moon tonight. 🌕

Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and trust this Karwa Chauth.

May the moonlight bless your relationship with happiness, love, and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishing you both a life filled with laughter, trust, and unbreakable love. 💞

On this Karwa Chauth, may your love grow stronger and your bond deeper with each passing year.

May Goddess Parvati bless your marriage with eternal happiness and bliss.

Wishing you a day full of love, devotion, and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the fast you keep bring prosperity, peace, and joy into your married life.

May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth bring eternal love into your life. 🌕

Here’s wishing you a love that’s as beautiful and timeless as the moon itself.

May this Karwa Chauth strengthen your bond and fill your life with endless joy.

Wishing you and your beloved a lifetime of love, respect, and togetherness.

Advertisement

💍 Romantic Karwa Chauth Messages You are the reason my world feels complete — Happy Karwa Chauth, my love. ❤️

Fasting today for your long life feels like a small token of my endless love.

May this Karwa Chauth bring us even closer, my dearest.

You make my life beautiful just by being in it — Happy Karwa Chauth!

Every fast I keep is a promise of love I renew — Happy Karwa Chauth, darling.

The moon may rise and set, but my love for you will never fade.

My heart beats only for you — Happy Karwa Chauth, sweetheart. 💞

You are my moon, my sun, and my universe.

Here’s to love that grows stronger with every Karwa Chauth.

On this special day, I thank the universe for bringing you into my life. 🌙

The moon may be far, but my love for you is always near. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love!

Every moment without you feels incomplete—can’t wait to see your smiling face tonight. 💫

You make my life brighter than the moonlight. Happy Karwa Chauth, my sweetheart!

Fasting for you is just a small way to say — you mean the world to me. ❤️

On this special night, may our love shine as bright as the Karwa Chauth moon.

You are my heart, my soul, and my everything. Happy Karwa Chauth!

No fast can be tough when it’s for you — my reason for everything.

May our love always stay as pure and strong as today’s moonlight. 🌙

My heart beats for you today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth, love!

You are the reason I smile every day. Wishing us more love and joy this Karwa Chauth. Traditional Karwa Chauth Greetings May Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva bless you with a strong and happy marriage.

May your love shine like the diya and your relationship bloom forever.

On this sacred day, may you both be blessed with harmony and health.

Wishing you divine blessings and an unbreakable bond of love this Karwa Chauth.

May Goddess Parvati shower her choicest blessings on you and your family.

May your marriage be filled with eternal trust, devotion, and happiness.

Wishing all married women a blessed Karwa Chauth full of love and laughter.

Let the auspicious vibes of Karwa Chauth bring peace to your hearts and homes.

May your fast be as beautiful as your love and as pure as your devotion.

May you always be united in love and happiness.

May your sindoor always shine bright, and your mangalsutra stay strong forever.

On this auspicious day, may Maa Parvati bless your marriage with everlasting joy.

Wishing all married women a blessed and happy Karwa Chauth filled with devotion and grace.

May this day bring health, wealth, and happiness to you and your family.

Let’s celebrate the bond of love, trust, and commitment that defines true marriage.

May this Karwa Chauth mark the beginning of endless joy in your married life.

The moon may take its time to appear, but your love never fades. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishing you both eternal happiness and unshakable trust. 💐

As the moonlight falls, may your heart glow with love and joy.

On this Karwa Chauth, let’s celebrate love — the most beautiful bond of all.

Advertisement

Also Read | SC permits women officials to wear traditional clothes for Karwa Chauth 2025

Adorable Karwa Chauth Wishes for Social Media Status No food, no water — but lots of love and laughter! Happy Karwa Chauth! 😄

Who needs food when love is this filling? 💖

My favorite fasting day — because it’s all for you!

Moon spotting with bae — the most romantic ritual ever! 🌙✨

Wishing you love sweeter than halwa and a bond stronger than steel!

Love grows when hunger strikes — Happy Karwa Chauth! 😂

One day of fasting, forever of loving.

May your selfies glow brighter than the Karwa Chauth moon! 📸🌕

Because true love means skipping meals… just for you! 😉

Cheers to romance, rituals, and roti-less love today! 😍 Heartfelt and Emotional Karwa Chauth Wishes The beauty of Karwa Chauth lies in the love that connects two hearts forever.

Every prayer whispered today carries the fragrance of love and hope.

Love isn’t about grand gestures — it’s about small sacrifices like today.

You complete me in every sense — Happy Karwa Chauth, my forever love.

This day reminds me how sacred our bond truly is.

With every beat of my heart, I pray for your long life and happiness.

May our love remain unshakable, just like the faith of Karwa Chauth.

You are my strength, my peace, and my reason to smile.

The moon will fade, but my love for you will always shine bright.

Happy Karwa Chauth to the one who makes my heart skip a beat every day. ❤️ Funny and Hilarious Karwa Chauth Greetings May your husband notice your efforts before he notices the food you hid! 🍲😂

Fasting all day for one glimpse of the moon — and he still doesn’t do the dishes. Happy Karwa Chauth! 😜

Karwa Chauth: The only day when women skip food voluntarily and men panic unnecessarily! 😂

Dear Moon, please rise early. Hungry wives and scared husbands are waiting! 🌕🤣

Happy Karwa Chauth to all those fasting — may your patience last longer than your husband’s jokes! 😅

The moon is late because it knows how dangerous it is to keep hungry women waiting. 😜

Wishing all husbands good luck — may your wives’ Wi-Fi not work while they’re hungry! 📱😂

Today’s weather forecast: High chances of arguments if the moon delays. 🌝💥

Fasting for love… or for revenge on your husband’s late-night snoring? 😴😂

Karwa Chauth — where wives glow with devotion, and husbands glow with fear! 💖😨

Husbands, remember — the moon may forgive being late, but your wife won’t! 😬

One small step for the moon, one giant sigh of relief for all hungry wives! 🌕🤣

Behind every successful fast, there’s a secretly eaten biscuit. 🍪😉

Karwa Chauth: The day husbands suddenly become “romantic” and “responsible.” 😂

May your moon appear early and your selfie lighting be perfect! 📸🌕

To all fasting wives — may your hunger not make you text your ex by mistake. 😅

The real fast test isn’t hunger… it’s pretending your husband looks “younger than before.” 😂

Happy Karwa Chauth! May your husband find the moon before he finds the remote. 📺🌝

Fasting today, feasting tomorrow — that’s the real festival spirit! 🍛💃

Remember, ladies — if the moon takes too long, it’s not romance, it’s survival! Karwa Chauth images

Advertisement

Karwa Chauth 2025: The Chaturthi tithi commenced on Thursday, October 9 at 10:54 PM and will conclude at 7:38 PM on October 10, according to Drik Panchang.

Karwa Chauth upavasa is of 14 hours 2 minutes duration which commenced at 6:21 AM on October 10 and will conclude at 8:23 PM.

Advertisement