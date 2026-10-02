Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2026: Wishes, quotes, images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook with loved ones

India will celebrate the birth anniversary of the country's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on October 2. Shastri became Prime Minister on June 9, 1964, following the death of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The occasion falls on Friday and is a national holiday, commemorated alongside Gandhi Jayanti. A Congressman, Shastri held various portfolios and became India's first Railway Minister in 1951. He also served briefly as the Home Minister.

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Lal Bahadur Shastri coined the iconic slogan *"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan"* during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, at a time when the country was also grappling with food shortages. He served as India's Prime Minister from 1964 until his death in 1966.

Known for his simple lifestyle, Shastri devoted his public life to the welfare of the poor. His humility and gentle demeanour helped him connect with the masses, while his firm resolve remained a defining aspect of his leadership.

Here are some wishes and quotes you can share with your friends and relatives on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

1. Wishing you and your family happiness, good health and prosperity always.

2. May your day be filled with joy, peace and countless beautiful moments.

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3. Wishing you success in everything you do and happiness in every step of life.

4. May your home always be filled with love, laughter and positivity.

Best wishes to send to friends and family on WhatsApp (AI-generated)

5. Sending you my warmest wishes for a happy and peaceful day.

6. May all your dreams come true and your efforts bring you success.

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7. Wishing you and your loved ones endless happiness and good health.

8. May every new day bring you fresh hope, new opportunities and wonderful memories.

9. Wishing you a life filled with love, laughter and unforgettable moments.

10. May you always have reasons to smile and people to share your happiness with.

11. Sending warm wishes to you and your family for a bright and beautiful day.

12. May happiness follow you wherever you go.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2026

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13. Wishing you peace in your heart, happiness in your home and success in your life.

14. May every moment of your life be blessed with joy and positivity.

15. Wishing you strength to overcome challenges and courage to chase your dreams.

16. May your days be bright, your heart be light and your life be wonderful.

17. Wishing you good health, prosperity and happiness today and always.

18. May your life be surrounded by people who love, support and value you.

19. Sending you lots of positivity and best wishes for everything ahead.

20. May this day bring you closer to your dreams and fill your heart with happiness.

21. Wishing you countless blessings and beautiful moments with your loved ones.

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22. May every difficulty turn into an opportunity and every dream into reality.

23. Wishing you a peaceful mind, a happy heart and a successful life.

24. May your family always stay healthy, happy and together.

25. Sending heartfelt wishes for a wonderful day and a brighter tomorrow.

26. May your life be filled with moments worth remembering and memories worth cherishing.

27. Wishing you happiness that lasts, success that grows and peace that stays.

28. May you always find joy in the little things and hope in every situation.

29. Wishing you and your family love, laughter and prosperity.

30. May your hard work bring you success and your heart always remain content.

31. Sending you warm wishes for a beautiful day filled with happiness and positivity.

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32. May you be blessed with good health, loving relationships and endless reasons to smile.

33. Wishing you a future filled with exciting opportunities and wonderful achievements.

34. May every morning bring you hope and every evening bring you peace.

35. Wishing you happiness today, tomorrow and for all the days to come.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2026.

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36. May you always be surrounded by love, kindness and positive energy.

37. Sending my best wishes for your health, happiness and success.

38. May your journey through life be filled with beautiful experiences and cherished memories.

39. Wishing you the courage to dream big and the determination to make those dreams come true.

40. May your home be filled with warmth, your heart with happiness and your life with success.

41. Wishing you many beautiful reasons to celebrate and smile.

42. May you receive all the happiness and blessings you truly deserve.

43. Sending you heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and a wonderful life ahead.

44. May each day bring something new to be grateful for.

45. Wishing you happiness that brightens your days and love that warms your heart.

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46. May you achieve your goals and enjoy every moment of your journey.

47. Wishing you and your family a life full of health, harmony and happiness.

48. May positivity surround you and success accompany you wherever you go.

49. Sending lots of love, blessings and best wishes to you and your family.

50. May your life always be filled with happiness, good health, peace and prosperity.

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