Business News/ News / Trends/  Happy Lohri 2025 wishes: Top 30 WhatsApp messages, images, and GIFs to share with friends and family

Livemint

Lohri 2025, celebrated on January 13, marks the harvest season in India with festivities like sweets, dancing, and bonfires symbolizing fertility and prosperity. Share positivity by sending Lohri wishes to friends and family.

Lohri Wishes 2025: Here are top wishes to share with friends and family.

Happy Lohri 2025 wishes: January is here, and so is the jubilant celebration marking harvest season across India. Today's Lohri 2025 celebrations will be a complete show of enthusiasm and spirit to welcome new beginnings with family members, friends, and other loved ones.

Lohri 2025, celebrated on January 13, will be filled with festivities, including sweets, dancing to dhol beats, and lighting a sacred bonfire which is a symbol of fertility, good fortune and prosperity.

Happy Lohri 2025 wishes to send to friends, and family

To celebrate the essence of Lohri, start your day by sharing positivity by sending Lohri 2025 wishes texts, images, GIFs to your friends and family.

-Happy Lohri 2025, may your heart filled with happiness and positivity on the festival.

-Happy Lohri 2025, may you get all the happiness in life and your health and wealth never fall short in the coming years.

-Happy Lohri 2025, lets celebrate new beginnings with cheers, laughter,songs and dance.

-Happy Lohri 2025! wishing you and your family all the wealth and health on this special occasion.

Happy Lohri, my friend. Let's celebrate the festival and pray for a beginning filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

-Happy Lohri to you, may the festival fill your life with happiness and eliminate all the negativity.

-Happy Lohri, on this occasion I pray that the smile on your face never fades away and hope for better fortune in future.

-Happy Lohri my friend, lets celebrate joyfully events of life and emphasise on opportunities than challenges.

-On the auspicious festival of Lohri, may your health bloom and shine as bright as the bonfire.

-Let this Lohri bring peace and happiness into your life. May the flame of the bonfire ignite new hopes and opportunities. Have a wonderful Lohri!

Lohri 2025 wishes: WhatsApp images to share
Lohri 2025 wishes: Wishing you a warm and joyous Lohri filled with happiness, love, and the light of the bonfire. May this festival bring prosperity to your life
On this auspicious day of Lohri, may your life be filled with sweetness like til (sesame seeds), and may you always be surrounded by warmth and love. Happy Lohri
May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all your troubles and light the way for a bright and successful year ahead. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones
