Happy Lohri 2026: When is pooja muhurat? What to include in Lohri ki Thali?

Lohri 2026: Lohri, a vibrant winter harvest festival, symbolises warmth, prosperity, and new beginnings – bringing families and communities together in a spirit of joy and togetherness.

This festival is celebrated primarily in Punjab and parts of North India, marking the end of the coldest days of winter and the arrival of longer days.

Lohri 2026: Mahurat Timings & Tithi Lohri is celebrated annually on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti.

According to the ancient Bikrami calendar, which integrates lunar and solar cycles, Lohri falls on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. The Lohri Sankranti will occur at 03:13 PM on 14 January 2026, as per Drik Panchang.

Lohri 2026: Rituals Lohri festival celebrates the harvest of the rabi crop, as people gather to light bonfires in the evening, sing folk songs, dance, and offer sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, and rewri to the fire as a gesture of gratitude.

Lohri is usually performed in open spaces or outside homes as devotees perform parikrama by circling the bonfire as part of the ceremony.

Lohri 2026: What to include in Lohri ki Thali? Gajak and Rewari

Peanut chikki

Til ke Laddoo

Panjiri

Lohri 2026: History Lohri, an ancient folk festival of North India, is deeply rooted in Punjab’s agrarian culture. Its origins are linked to the winter solstice, marking the time when days begin to grow longer after the coldest phase of winter.

Lohri coincides with the end of the month of Paush and the beginning of Magha in the Hindu calendar.

According to folklore, Lohri's history is deeply rooted in the legend of Dulla Bhatti, a local hero during the Mughal era who is remembered for rescuing girls from exploitation and arranging their marriages. The festival songs often praise his bravery and generosity.

Over time, the winter festival evolved into a celebration of the sun god (Surya) and fire (Agni), both seen as sources of life, warmth, and energy essential for crops and human survival.

Lohri 2026: Significance Lohri holds immense cultural and agricultural importance, marking the harvest of the rabi crops, particularly sugarcane and wheat. It is a festival of gratitude, where farmers thank nature for a good yield.

The bonfire, central to Lohri, symbolises the sun, renewal, and the burning away of negativity. Sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, popcorn, and rewri are offered to the holy fire to represent prosperity and togetherness.