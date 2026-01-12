Subscribe

Happy Lohri 2026: 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, quotes to share

Lohri celebrations, particularly in Punjab and other parts of northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods and folk songs

Livemint
Updated12 Jan 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Girls dressed in traditional attire sing and dance around a bonfire during an event ahead of Lohri festival in Amritsar on Sunday. (ANI)
Lohri 2026: This year, Lohri festival will be celebrated on January 13. Its celebrations, particularly in Punjab and other parts of northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season.

General Lohri 2026 Wishes

  1. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri 2026! May the bonfire’s warmth fill your heart with joy.
  2. May the festival of harvest bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family.
  3. Happy Lohri! May this year be as sweet as rewari and til-patti.
  4. Sending you warm wishes on Lohri. May you dance to the beats of the dhol all night!
  5. May the divine light of the Lohri bonfire burn away all your sorrows.
  6. Wishing you a year filled with abundance and golden harvests. Happy Lohri 2026!
  7. May the festivities of Lohri bring eternal peace and happiness to your home.
  8. Have a day filled with laughter, songs, and the sweetness of jaggery. Happy Lohri!
  9. Wishing you a harvest of smiles and success. Have a blessed Lohri!
  10. May the fire of Lohri illuminate your life with new opportunities.

Wishes for Friends & Family

  1. To my dear family, may we always celebrate together. Happy Lohri 2026!
  2. Happy Lohri to my best friend! Let’s make this bonfire night unforgettable.
  3. Wishing you a Lohri full of popcorn, peanuts, and precious memories.
  4. May the swing of happiness always keep you high. Happy Lohri to you!
  5. Sending love and warmth across the miles this Lohri. Stay blessed!
  6. Happy Lohri! May your house be filled with the aroma of Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti.
  7. Wishing you the strength of the bonfire and the sweetness of gajak.
  8. May the Sun god bless you with rays of hope and joy. Happy Lohri 2026!
  9. To the best family, may our bond be as strong as the Lohri fire.
  10. Let’s celebrate the spirit of brotherhood this Lohri. Have a great one!

Short & Sweet Messages

  1. Warm Lohri greetings to everyone!
  2. Harvest happiness this Lohri 2026!
  3. Keep the bonfire burning. Happy Lohri!
  4. Sweetness and light — that’s my Lohri wish for you.
  5. Cheers to a new beginning. Happy Lohri!
  6. May your life be filled with the melody of folk songs.
  7. Wishing you a bountiful year ahead.
  8. Happy Lohri! Spread the warmth.
  9. Prosperity, health, and joy — Happy Lohri!
  10. Let the rhythm of bhangra take over. Enjoy Lohri!

Lohri Greetings

  1. Wishing our valued clients a prosperous and Happy Lohri 2026.
  2. May this harvest season bring new growth to our professional journey.
  3. Season's greetings! Wishing you a very Happy Lohri.
  4. May your career reach new heights like the Lohri flames.
  5. Wishing the entire team a year of success and abundance. Happy Lohri!
  6. Happy Lohri! May we harvest great results together this year.
  7. Wishing you and your family a safe and joyous Lohri celebration.
  8. May the festival bring a fresh spirit of collaboration. Happy Lohri!
  9. Sending professional greetings on the occasion of Lohri 2026.
  10. May the sweetness of this festival reflect in our partnership.

Inspirational Lohri Quotes

  1. "Burn your ego in the bonfire of Lohri and start anew."
  2. "Like the popcorn pops, may your happiness overflow."
  3. "Lohri is a reminder that winter ends and life blooms again."
  4. "The warmth of friends is better than any fire. Happy Lohri!"
  5. "Celebrate the harvest of your hard work today."
  6. "Let the spark of Lohri ignite the passion in your soul."
  7. "Life is a celebration; make every Lohri count."
  8. "Harvest peace, sow love. Happy Lohri 2026."
  9. "May your success shine as bright as the harvest moon."
  10. "Dwell in the joy of the present. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri!"

