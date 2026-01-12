Happy Lohri 2026: 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, quotes to share

Lohri 2026: This year, Lohri festival will be celebrated on January 13. Its celebrations, particularly in Punjab and other parts of northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season.
General Lohri 2026 Wishes
- Wishing you a very Happy Lohri 2026! May the bonfire’s warmth fill your heart with joy.
- May the festival of harvest bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family.
- Happy Lohri! May this year be as sweet as rewari and til-patti.
- Sending you warm wishes on Lohri. May you dance to the beats of the dhol all night!
- May the divine light of the Lohri bonfire burn away all your sorrows.
- Wishing you a year filled with abundance and golden harvests. Happy Lohri 2026!
- May the festivities of Lohri bring eternal peace and happiness to your home.
- Have a day filled with laughter, songs, and the sweetness of jaggery. Happy Lohri!
- Wishing you a harvest of smiles and success. Have a blessed Lohri!
- May the fire of Lohri illuminate your life with new opportunities.
Wishes for Friends & Family