Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Best 50+ quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, Instagram caption to share with family & friends

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: This festival commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology. He dedicated his life to the teachings of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity, and non-attachment. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Published31 Mar 2026, 07:18 AM IST
Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026
Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026(Pinterest)

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important and sacred festivals in Jainism. It is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, this year.

This festival commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: History & significance

Lord Mahavir was born as Prince Vardhamana into a royal family to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in present-day Bihar around 599 BC.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra.

At the age of 30, Mahavir renounced all worldly possessions and became a wandering ascetic, seeking spiritual enlightenment. The legend goes that after spending 12 years in exile, he attained ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience.

Lord Mahavir dedicated his life to the teachings of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity, and non-attachment. He preached that all living beings have a soul and should therefore be treated with love, compassion and respect.

He also stressed the importance of living a simple, peaceful and virtuous life.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Tithi

In 2026, Mahavir Jayanti will be widely observed on March 31.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, March 30

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, March 31

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: 5 Core teachings

  • Ahimsa: Non-violence
  • Satya: Truthfulness
  • Asteya: Non-stealing
  • Brahmacharya: Chastity/Self-restraint
  • Aparigraha: Non-attachment

Also Read | When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026 – March 30 or 31? Check tithi, significance & more

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Words of wisdom from Lord Mahavira

  • "To conquer oneself is a greater victory than to conquer thousands in a battle."
  • "All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away."
  • "Ahimsa is the highest religion."
  • "Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He who conquers himself through himself will obtain happiness."
  • "Man, believe in yourself. You are the master of your own destiny. No one else can shape it for you."
  • "The soul comes alone and goes alone, no one accompanies it, and no one becomes its mate."
  • "The greatest mistake of a soul is non-recognition of its real self and can only be corrected by recognising itself."
  • "Right knowledge, right faith, and right conduct are the three paths to liberation."
  • "As a person acts, so he becomes. Every soul is the architect of its own happiness and misery."
  • “The more you get, the more you want. The greed increases with every gain.”

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Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Inspiring messages for WhatsApp

  • “May the light of Lord Mahavira guide your path toward peace, kindness, and infinite happiness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!”
  • “This Mahavir Jayanti, let’s vow to live and let live. May the power of non-violence strengthen our world.”
  • "Sending you warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti. May your soul find the path to liberation and your heart find the courage to forgive."
  • "Truth is the only power that lasts. On this auspicious day, let's embrace the path of Satya and Ahimsa."
  • "May the message of Ahimsa Paramo Dharma echo in our hearts today and every day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"
  • "Non-violence is not just about not hitting; it’s about a heart that refuses to hate. Embrace love this Mahavir Jayanti."
  • "Kindness to every living soul is the highest form of prayer. Wishing you a day filled with compassion."
  • "Let's celebrate the birth of the Great Seer by promising to be gentler to the world around us."
  • "Ahimsa is the shield of the soul. May Lord Mahavira bless you with the strength to stay peaceful."
  • “The greatest battle is within. May Lord Mahavira give you the power to conquer your inner shadows.”

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Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026
Also Read | Stock market holidays: Are BSE and NSE closed for trading on Mahavir Jayanti?

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Spiritual wisdom for Instagram

  • The soul is pure and divine.
  • Self-realisation leads to liberation.
  • Silence and meditation bring clarity.
  • Conquer yourself to find peace.
  • True knowledge comes from within.
  • Enlightenment is self-earned.
  • Free your soul from attachments.
  • Inner peace is the ultimate goal.
  • Control the mind, and you control life.
  • Seek truth through introspection.

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Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026
  • Truth is eternal.
  • Always speak what is right.
  • Honesty is the foundation of virtue.
  • Truth brings clarity and peace.
  • A truthful life is a fearless life.
  • Lies weaken the soul.
  • Truth shines brighter than illusion.
  • Speak less, but speak truth.
  • Integrity is the path to freedom.
  • Truth never harms.

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Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026
Also Read | Mahavir Jayanti 2026 today: Banks, schools, and govt offices open on March 31?

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Short captions & status updates

  • "Live and let live. 🕊️ #MahavirJayanti"
  • "Seeking truth, practising non-violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"
  • "May the teachings of Vardhaman Mahavira inspire a new era of peace. 🙏"
  • "Soul over body. Truth over ego. Peace over war."
  • "Wishing you a path illuminated by the wisdom of the Tirthankaras."
  • "Celebrate the power of forgiveness today. #Peace #Jainism"
  • Ahimsa is the highest religion.
  • Live and let live.
  • Respect every living being.
  • Non-violence is true strength.
  • Kindness to all creatures is true wisdom.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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