Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Best 50+ quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, Instagram caption to share with family & friends

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important and sacred festivals in Jainism. It is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, this year.
This festival commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.
Lord Mahavir was born as Prince Vardhamana into a royal family to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in present-day Bihar around 599 BC.
As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra.
At the age of 30, Mahavir renounced all worldly possessions and became a wandering ascetic, seeking spiritual enlightenment. The legend goes that after spending 12 years in exile, he attained ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience.
Lord Mahavir dedicated his life to the teachings of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity, and non-attachment. He preached that all living beings have a soul and should therefore be treated with love, compassion and respect.
He also stressed the importance of living a simple, peaceful and virtuous life.
In 2026, Mahavir Jayanti will be widely observed on March 31.
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, March 30
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, March 31
Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: 5 Core teachings