Also known as Sankranthi, the Makar Sankranti festival honours Lord Surya, the Sun God, and signifies the Sun's entry into the Capricorn zodiac sign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Hindus, they commemorate this important harvest festival all over India, but the names, customs, and celebrations vary from state to state.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarayanan in Gujarat and Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The holiday will be held with tremendous pomp and enthusiasm on Monday, January 15.

With the arrival of this festival, here is a collection of greetings, images, and messages for you to share with your loved ones to express your best wishes and goodwill.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 Wishes, Images, and Greetings: As the sun transitions, may your life be filled with the brightness of happiness and the warmth of success. Happy Makar Sankranti! 2. May the sweetness of til-gul and the warmth of the sun bring lots of happiness and success to you. Happy Makar Sankranti! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. May the kites of your dreams soar high, and the harvest of joy be plentiful. Have a wonderful Makar Sankranti!

4. Wishing you a joyful Makar Sankranti! May the sun bless you with warmth and prosperity.

5. Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a bountiful harvest of love and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Wishing you a blessed Makar Sankranti. May the bright colours of kites paint this day with smiles and joy for you and your loved ones.

7. I hope you enjoy all of your favourite dishes today and enjoy the sweet flavour of gud. Warm Sankranti greetings from my family to yours!

8. On this day, I pray that our friendship soars as high as our kites. Happy Makar Sankranti! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Wishing you a day filled with laughter, delicious treats, and the joy of flying kites. Happy Makar Sankranti!

10. As the kites fill the sky, may your aspirations take flight. Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

