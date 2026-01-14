Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 50 + wishes, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share

Makar Sankranti, one of India’s most widely celebrated harvest festivals, marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makar Rashi) and the beginning of Uttarayana, the northward journey of the Sun. Observed across the country with regional traditions, the festival symbolises renewal, gratitude, and the promise of brighter days ahead. In 2026, Makar Sankranti is being celebrated on 14 January.
From flying kites to sharing til-gud and festive meals, Sankranti is also a time to reconnect with loved ones. Here is a curated list of wishes, messages, and quotes you can share this Makar Sankranti.
