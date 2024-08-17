Happy Malayalam New Year 2024: Wishes, images, and WhatsApp text to celebrate Chingam 1

Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, marks the beginning of the new year in the Malayalam calendar. This auspicious occasion is being celebrated today, August 17 in Kerala.
"May the Malayalam New Year bring you a fresh start filled with joy, success, and good health. Wishing you a wonderful Kollavarsham!"
"Happy Malayalam New Year! May this Kollavarsham fill your life with happiness, new opportunities, and prosperity."
"Wishing you a vibrant Kollavarsham! May the new year ahead be full of positivity, achievements, and memorable moments."
"May this year, you be blessed with endless joy and new beginnings. Have a fantastic Kollavarsham!"
May this Kollavarsham bring you nearer to your dreams and fill your days with endless joy. Wishing you a Happy Malayalam New Year!
