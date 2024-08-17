Happy Malayalam New Year 2024: Wishes, images, and WhatsApp text to celebrate Chingam 1

  • Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, is celebrated today, August 17. It marks the start of the new year in the Malayalam calendar.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Aug 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, is celebrated today
Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, is celebrated today(PTI)

Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, marks the beginning of the new year in the Malayalam calendar. This auspicious occasion is being celebrated today, August 17 in Kerala.

Wishes to send your friend and family for Malayalam New Year

"May the Malayalam New Year bring you a fresh start filled with joy, success, and good health. Wishing you a wonderful Kollavarsham!"

"Happy Malayalam New Year! May this Kollavarsham fill your life with happiness, new opportunities, and prosperity."

"Wishing you a vibrant Kollavarsham! May the new year ahead be full of positivity, achievements, and memorable moments."

"May this year, you be blessed with endless joy and new beginnings. Have a fantastic Kollavarsham!"

May this Kollavarsham bring you nearer to your dreams and fill your days with endless joy. Wishing you a Happy Malayalam New Year!

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 08:23 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsHappy Malayalam New Year 2024: Wishes, images, and WhatsApp text to celebrate Chingam 1

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.000.00
      Chennai
      73,129.000.00
      Delhi
      72,634.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue