Happy Mother’s Day 2026 wishes: Best 50+ quotes, messages and greetings to celebrate unconditional love of Mom

As Mother’s Day dawns once again, it's time to recall, cherish and honour the person who brings humanity to life. Millions across the world pause on this day and take a moment to pay tribute to the quiet resilience, the boundless sacrifice, and unconditional love of their progenitor.
Mother's Day is celebrated on second Sunday every year. This year, it will be observed on 10 May.
Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to ancient times. Even the Greeks and Romans had festivals honouring mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. In medieval Europe, Christians celebrated the compassionate, unselfish and generous behaviour with “Mothering Sunday” on the fourth Sunday of Lent. On this day, people visited their mother church and used to spend most of the time with family.
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Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. In 2026, it will be observed on May 10th.
Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to ancient festivals honoring mother goddesses. The modern version was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official US holiday in 1914.
People celebrate Mother's Day by offering cards, flowers, or handmade gifts. They also cook special meals, spend quality time together, or share messages and photos online.
Last-minute ideas include writing a heartfelt message, sending digital gift cards, surprising her with her favorite breakfast, or creating a photo slideshow.
Mothers have traditionally taught lessons such as investing in gold as a safety net, avoiding debt for lifestyle spending, prioritizing education, keeping emergency savings, and not mixing emotions with financial decisions.
Conventional Mother's Day celebration can be attributed to Anna Jarvis who made efforts in 1908 to get this day acknowledged. It was declared as an official US holiday in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson announced it a national observance. Embraced as a day to showcase love and gratitude, often with gifts, cards, family meals, or social media tributes, it is celebrated in the second week of May.
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who fills every day with love and warmth.
Thank you for your endless care, strength, and sacrifices. Happy Mother’s Day!
A mother’s love is the heart of every family. Wishing you a beautiful Mother’s Day.
You are my first teacher, best friend, and greatest inspiration.
Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mom in the world.
Your love makes life brighter every single day.
Moms like you make the world a better place.
Thank you for always believing in me. Happy Mother’s Day!
Your hugs are my safest place forever.
Wishing you joy, peace, and endless happiness today.
Happy Mother’s Day to the queen of our hearts.
Your kindness and love inspire me every day.
Thank you for making every moment special.
To the strongest woman I know—Happy Mother’s Day!
Your sacrifices never go unnoticed. Thank you, Mom.
Life is beautiful because of your love and care.
Happy Mother’s Day to my forever role model.
A mother’s love is truly unconditional and priceless.
Thank you for being my guiding light always.
Wishing you all the love you deserve today and always.
Mom, you are the heart and soul of our family.
Every day feels brighter because of your smile.
Happy Mother’s Day to the world’s most caring mom.
Your love is my greatest blessing.
Thank you for every lesson and every prayer.
Mothers are angels sent to make life beautiful.
Your strength and patience amaze me every day.
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who means everything to me.
You make ordinary moments extraordinary with your love.
Mom, your love is my forever comfort.
Thank you for always standing beside me.
Wishing a day full of smiles to the best mom ever.
Your love is the foundation of our happiness.
Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest and kindest mom.
No words can express how thankful I am for you.
Your love is the greatest gift I have ever received.
Moms make life beautiful with their endless care.
Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest supporter and guide.
Thank you for turning every house into a loving home.
Your love gives me strength every single day.
A mother’s heart is filled with endless compassion.
Wishing you laughter, love, and happiness always.
Mom, you are my inspiration and my hero.
Thank you for every sacrifice made with love.
Happy Mother’s Day to the heart of our family.
Your love and wisdom shape my world every day.
Thank you for making life sweeter with your care.
To the woman who does it all—Happy Mother’s Day!
Your love is the most precious treasure in my life.
Happy Mother’s Day to the one who loves unconditionally forever.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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