Happy Mother’s Day 2026 wishes: Best 50+ quotes, messages and greetings to celebrate unconditional love of Mom

As Mother’s Day dawns once again, it's time to recall, cherish and honour the person who brings humanity to life. Millions across the world pause on this day and take a moment to pay tribute to the quiet resilience, the boundless sacrifice, and unconditional love of their progenitor.

When is Mother's Day 2026? Mother's Day is celebrated on second Sunday every year. This year, it will be observed on 10 May.

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Origin of Mother's Day Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to ancient times. Even the Greeks and Romans had festivals honouring mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. In medieval Europe, Christians celebrated the compassionate, unselfish and generous behaviour with “Mothering Sunday” on the fourth Sunday of Lent. On this day, people visited their mother church and used to spend most of the time with family.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When is Mother's Day celebrated in 2026? ⌵ Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. In 2026, it will be observed on May 10th. 2 What is the origin of Mother's Day? ⌵ Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to ancient festivals honoring mother goddesses. The modern version was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official US holiday in 1914. 3 How do people typically celebrate Mother's Day? ⌵ People celebrate Mother's Day by offering cards, flowers, or handmade gifts. They also cook special meals, spend quality time together, or share messages and photos online. 4 What are some last-minute gift ideas for Mother's Day? ⌵ Last-minute ideas include writing a heartfelt message, sending digital gift cards, surprising her with her favorite breakfast, or creating a photo slideshow. 5 What financial lessons have mothers traditionally taught? ⌵ Mothers have traditionally taught lessons such as investing in gold as a safety net, avoiding debt for lifestyle spending, prioritizing education, keeping emergency savings, and not mixing emotions with financial decisions.

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Conventional Mother's Day celebration can be attributed to Anna Jarvis who made efforts in 1908 to get this day acknowledged. It was declared as an official US holiday in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson announced it a national observance. Embraced as a day to showcase love and gratitude, often with gifts, cards, family meals, or social media tributes, it is celebrated in the second week of May.

Top wishes for Happy Mother’s Day 2026 Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who fills every day with love and warmth.

Thank you for your endless care, strength, and sacrifices. Happy Mother’s Day!

A mother’s love is the heart of every family. Wishing you a beautiful Mother’s Day.

You are my first teacher, best friend, and greatest inspiration.

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Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mom in the world.

Your love makes life brighter every single day.

Moms like you make the world a better place.

Thank you for always believing in me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Your hugs are my safest place forever.

Wishing you joy, peace, and endless happiness today.

Happy Mother’s Day to the queen of our hearts.

Your kindness and love inspire me every day.

Thank you for making every moment special.

To the strongest woman I know—Happy Mother’s Day!

Your sacrifices never go unnoticed. Thank you, Mom.

Life is beautiful because of your love and care.

Happy Mother’s Day to my forever role model.

A mother’s love is truly unconditional and priceless.

Thank you for being my guiding light always.

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Wishing you all the love you deserve today and always.

Mom, you are the heart and soul of our family.

Every day feels brighter because of your smile.

Happy Mother’s Day to the world’s most caring mom.

Your love is my greatest blessing.

Thank you for every lesson and every prayer.

Mothers are angels sent to make life beautiful.

Your strength and patience amaze me every day.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who means everything to me.

You make ordinary moments extraordinary with your love.

Mom, your love is my forever comfort.

Thank you for always standing beside me.

Wishing a day full of smiles to the best mom ever.

Your love is the foundation of our happiness.

Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest and kindest mom.

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No words can express how thankful I am for you.

Your love is the greatest gift I have ever received.

Moms make life beautiful with their endless care.

Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest supporter and guide.

Thank you for turning every house into a loving home.

Your love gives me strength every single day.

A mother’s heart is filled with endless compassion.

Wishing you laughter, love, and happiness always.

Mom, you are my inspiration and my hero.

Thank you for every sacrifice made with love.

Happy Mother’s Day to the heart of our family.

Your love and wisdom shape my world every day.

Thank you for making life sweeter with your care.

To the woman who does it all—Happy Mother’s Day!

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Your love is the most precious treasure in my life.

Happy Mother’s Day to the one who loves unconditionally forever.

Mother’s Day 2026