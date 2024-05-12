Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day is observed each year on the second Sunday of May, aiming to honour and appreciate the remarkable women who play vital roles in our lives, showing immense love and making sacrifices for us.

This Mother's Day 2024 is another special occasion to express gratitude and admiration for the unconditional care and support your mother provides — to their children and family, contributing selflessly to their well-being and success.

History of Mother's Day

Mother's Day, a celebration with roots dating back to the early 20th century, pays homage to Anna Jarvis' mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist who passed away in 1905.

The BBC reports that Jarvis initiated the tradition by purchasing 500 white carnations for a memorial service held in her hometown on the second anniversary of her mother's passing. Subsequently, Jarvis advocated for the official recognition of Mother's Day as a holiday in the United States.

The historical roots of the occasion are associated with ancient Greeks and Romans traditions. There is a similar tradition of Mother's Day celebration among Christians in England.

Happy Mother's Day Quotes

To the world, you are a mother. To me, you are the world-Anonymous

When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it is a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway – Erma Bombeck

A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s – Princess Diana

Motherhood is the greatest gift, the greatest privilege, and the greatest responsibility- Anonymous

Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind – Kahil Gibran

A mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired. It need not be deserved - Erich Fromm

