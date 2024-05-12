Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes to celebrate the extraordinary women in our lives, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share
BackBack

Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes to celebrate the extraordinary women in our lives, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

Livemint

Mother's Day is a special occasion to honor and appreciate remarkable women who play vital roles in our lives, showing immense love and making sacrifices. The occasion is a special time to express gratitude and admiration.

This Mother's Day 2024 is another special occasion to express gratitude and admiration for the unconditional care and support your mother provides (Pexels)Premium
This Mother's Day 2024 is another special occasion to express gratitude and admiration for the unconditional care and support your mother provides (Pexels)

Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day is observed each year on the second Sunday of May, aiming to honour and appreciate the remarkable women who play vital roles in our lives, showing immense love and making sacrifices for us.

This Mother's Day 2024 is another special occasion to express gratitude and admiration for the unconditional care and support your mother provides — to their children and family, contributing selflessly to their well-being and success.

Also Read | Mother's Day 2024: From gold to Mutual Funds —6 financial gifts for mom

History of Mother's Day

Mother's Day, a celebration with roots dating back to the early 20th century, pays homage to Anna Jarvis' mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist who passed away in 1905. 

The BBC reports that Jarvis initiated the tradition by purchasing 500 white carnations for a memorial service held in her hometown on the second anniversary of her mother's passing. Subsequently, Jarvis advocated for the official recognition of Mother's Day as a holiday in the United States.

Also Read | Mothers Day 2024: Five Bollywood movies that you can watch with your mom this year

The historical roots of the occasion are associated with ancient Greeks and Romans traditions. There is a similar tradition of Mother's Day celebration among Christians in England.

Happy Mother's Day Quotes

  • To the world, you are a mother. To me, you are the world-Anonymous
  • When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it is a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway – Erma Bombeck
  • A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s – Princess Diana
  • Motherhood is the greatest gift, the greatest privilege, and the greatest responsibility- Anonymous
  • Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind – Kahil Gibran
  • A mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired. It need not be deserved - Erich Fromm

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 May 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue