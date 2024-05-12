Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes to celebrate the extraordinary women in our lives, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share
Mother's Day is a special occasion to honor and appreciate remarkable women who play vital roles in our lives, showing immense love and making sacrifices. The occasion is a special time to express gratitude and admiration.
Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day is observed each year on the second Sunday of May, aiming to honour and appreciate the remarkable women who play vital roles in our lives, showing immense love and making sacrifices for us.