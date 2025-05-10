Happy Mother's Day 2025: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and quotes to share with your mother

Celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year, Mother's Day is a special occasion when we honour our mothers and maternal figures for their love, sacrifice and contributions to family and society.

This year Mother's Day is falling on 11 May. By celebrating this day, we acknowledge the unquantifiable and selfless contributions every mother makes to help her child succeed.

Here are some Mother's Day wishes, greetings, quotes and messages that you can share with your mother.

Heartfelt wishes for mothers: Happy Mother’s Day to the heart and soul of our family.

Your love is the glue that holds us together. Happy Mother’s Day!

Thank you for always believing in me. Love you, Mom.

Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and relaxation—you deserve it!

You’re more than just my mom—you’re my best friend.

Thanks for everything, Mom!

You’re the best, hands down!

To the strongest woman I know—Happy Mother’s Day!

Forever grateful for your love.

Lighthearted Whatsapp wishes and quotes for mother: Thanks for not selling me to the circus. Happy Mother’s Day!

You deserve a nap and a wine today. Or two.

I’m sorry for all the gray hairs I gave you!

Behind every great kid is an amazing mom.

Thanks for pretending to like all my drawings as a kid.

Your strength inspires me every day.

A mother’s love is the fuel that makes us do the impossible.

You taught me to chase my dreams—thank you!

Your wisdom, kindness, and love light up our lives.

Moms are the real heroes—thank you for being mine.

Wishes and quotes for grandmother: Happy Mother's Day to the queen of our family!

Grandma, your love makes everything better.

Thank you for your endless hugs and stories.

You’re not just a grandma, you’re my second mom.

Your legacy of love lives on in all of us.

Facebook status for a new mother: our first Mother’s Day—may it be as amazing as you are!

Watching you become a mom has been beautiful.

Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful new mom!

You’re doing an incredible job—don’t forget that.

The world is lucky to have you raising the next generation.

Religious wishes and messages for mother: God knew what He was doing when He made you my mom.

Thanking the Lord today for the blessing of you.

You are a reflection of God's love in our lives.

May God bless you as richly as you’ve blessed me.

Praying you feel God’s peace and joy this Mother’s Day.

Your love is a melody that always soothes my soul.

A mother’s heart is a garden of everlasting love.

You painted my life with the colors of compassion.

Every day I’m shaped by your love.

You are the home my heart will always return to.

Unique and personalised messages for a mother: Wish I could hug you today. Sending love across the miles.

Even though we’re apart, I’m thinking of you with love.

Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!

Distance can’t diminish how much I love you.

Missing you more than usual today—Happy Mother’s Day!

You made me who I am—thank you from the bottom of my heart.

You’re my safe place, my guide, my hero.

I hope I’m even half the mom you are someday.

I admire you more than you know.

You’re the best part of every good memory.