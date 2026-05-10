Happy Mother’s Day 2026 wishes: 70 Best WhatsApp messages, Facebook, Instagram captions, images to celebrate your mother

Today (10 May) is Mother's Day, a global celebration dedicated to honouring mothers, maternal figures and the immeasurable contribution they make to families and society. In 2026, Mother’s Day is being observed on Sunday, May 10.

When Is Mother's Day in 2026 and When Is It Celebrated Every Year? Mother's Day 2026 falls on Sunday, 10 May. In the United Kingdom, Mother's Day, also known as Mothering Sunday, is observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which typically places it in March. However, the global version of the occasion, most widely followed across the United States, India, Australia, Canada and much of the rest of the world, is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year. It is this May edition that has become the dominant cultural event worldwide, and it is this date that hundreds of millions of people mark today.

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Why Was Mother's Day Started? The History Behind the Occasion The modern celebration of Mother's Day traces its origins to the early twentieth century in the United States. Anna Jarvis, a social activist from West Virginia, campaigned tirelessly for an official day to honour mothers following the death of her own mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, in 1905. Ann Reeves Jarvis had herself organised "Mothers' Work Clubs" during the American Civil War to care for wounded soldiers on both sides of the conflict.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When is Mother's Day celebrated in 2026? ⌵ In 2026, Mother's Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 10. This date is observed globally, particularly in countries like the United States, India, and Australia. 2 What is the origin of Mother's Day? ⌵ The modern Mother's Day originated in the early twentieth century in the United States, championed by Anna Jarvis. She campaigned for a day to honor mothers after her own mother passed away in 1905. 3 How can I express my gratitude to my mother on Mother's Day? ⌵ You can express your gratitude through heartfelt messages, WhatsApp statuses, Facebook posts, or Instagram captions. Many wish to convey their love and appreciation through thoughtful words and gestures on this day. 4 Why is Mother's Day celebrated? ⌵ Mother's Day is celebrated to honor mothers and maternal figures for their immeasurable contributions to families and society. It's a day dedicated to appreciating their love, sacrifices, and guidance. 5 What are some ways to celebrate Mother's Day? ⌵ Celebrations can include cooking a special meal, gifting flowers, throwing a surprise party, going on a long drive, or spending the entire day with your mother, talking about good old times.

Anna Jarvis held the first official Mother's Day celebration in 1908 at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia. Her relentless lobbying eventually persuaded US President Woodrow Wilson to sign a proclamation in 1914 establishing the second Sunday in May as a national day of honour for mothers. The idea spread rapidly across the world, with countries adapting the date and traditions to suit their own cultural contexts. Today, the occasion is observed in more than 50 nations, making it one of the most universally embraced celebrations on the calendar.

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Jarvis herself later grew deeply dismayed at the commercialisation of the day she had fought to create, spending her later years protesting against the greeting card and flower industries that had co-opted her vision. Her original intention was for the day to be a personal, heartfelt expression of gratitude, not a commercial event. That sentiment remains the truest spirit of the occasion.

As millions celebrate the occasion this year, social media users are also searching for meaningful wishes, WhatsApp statuses and Instagram captions to express gratitude to their mothers. Here are 50 thoughtful ways to wish your mother on Mother’s Day 2026.

Happy Mother’s Day Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Instagram Caption

The modern celebration of Mother's Day traces its origins to the early twentieth century in the United States.

Happy Mother’s Day Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Instagram Caption

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Wishes: Heartfelt Mother’s Day Wishes Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who made me who I am today.

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Thank you for your endless love, patience and sacrifices.

Mum, your support has been my greatest strength.

Wishing you a day filled with happiness and love.

You are the heart of our family and the light of our lives.

Every achievement of mine carries your blessings.

Thank you for always believing in me.

Your kindness and wisdom inspire me every day.

Home is wherever you are, Mum.

Happy Mother’s Day to my first teacher and lifelong guide.

Love you endlessly, Mum. Happy Mother’s Day.

Thank you for everything you do for us.

Forever grateful for your unconditional love.

You are my greatest blessing.

Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest woman I know.

Mum, you make life beautiful.

Sending hugs and love on your special day.

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No words are enough to thank you.

You are truly irreplaceable.

Today is all about celebrating you.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Wishes: Facebook Posts Behind every strong person is an even stronger mother. Happy Mother’s Day.

Celebrating the woman who taught me compassion, resilience and love.

Life does not come with a manual; it comes with a mother.

Thank you for making every difficult day easier.

My mother is my greatest inspiration and my safest place.

A mother’s love remains unmatched and unforgettable.

Today, I celebrate the person who sacrificed the most for me.

Happy Mother’s Day to the queen of our family.

Mothers shape lives with love, courage and care.

Nothing compares to a mother’s warmth and guidance.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages

Happy Mothers Day 2026 wishes: Just wanted to remind you today that you are absolutely my favourite person. Happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day, Mum! Wishing you a day of rest, laughter and all your favourite things. You deserve it all.

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Just wanted to remind you today that you are absolutely my favourite person. Happy Mother's Day.

No card or message will ever be enough, but I hope you know just how deeply loved and appreciated you are. Happy Mother's Day.

You have always been there, through every high and every low. Today, I celebrate you. Happy Mother's Day, Mum.

Thank you for being my safe place in every storm. I love you endlessly. Happy Mother's Day.

Sending you all my love today and every day. You are irreplaceable. Happy Mother's Day.

A warm hug and all my love on this special day. Thank you for everything you do, Mum.

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who makes everything better simply by being present. You are my everything.

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I am who I am because of you. That is the greatest compliment I could ever give. Happy Mother's Day.

Today is about you, and you alone. Sit back, rest and let yourself be celebrated. You have earned it. Happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Wishes: WhatsApp Status Updates

Grateful every single day for the woman who made me. Happy Mother's Day to the best Mum in the world.

Behind every great person is a mother who believed in them first. Happy Mother's Day.

Today we celebrate the ones who love without limit, give without measure and hold us together without anyone noticing. Happy Mother's Day.

A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take. Happy Mother's Day.

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The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness. Wishing every mother a beautiful day.

Not all superheroes wear capes. Some make breakfast at 6 a.m. and still manage to save the day. Happy Mother's Day, Mum.

To every mother reading this: you are doing a magnificent job. Happy Mother's Day.

Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing. To every woman carrying it with grace today, this day is for you.

Life does not come with a manual. It comes with a mother. Happy Mother's Day.

Wishing all mothers a day as warm and wonderful as the love they give every single day.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Wishes: Instagram Captions "Home is wherever Mum is." Happy Mother's Day.

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My first love. My forever person. Happy Mother's Day, Mum.

She is the reason I believe in love. Happy Mother's Day.

Everything good in me started with her. Happy Mother's Day.

The original legend. Happy Mother's Day, Mum.

Her love is the one constant in an ever-changing world. Happy Mother's Day.

Strong, selfless, irreplaceable. Happy Mother's Day.

I got my strength from her. Happy Mother's Day.

She made a home out of ordinary moments. Happy Mother's Day, Mum.

The best hug in the world still belongs to her. Happy Mother's Day.

For Mothers Who Have Lost Their Own Mothers Today I carry you with me, Mum. Your love never left. Wishing every mother a tender and peaceful Mother's Day.

Gone from sight but never from heart. Today, I celebrate the mother you were and the love you left behind.

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To all who are missing their mothers today: may your memories bring you more comfort than grief. You are not alone.

For New Mothers Welcome to the most extraordinary chapter of your life. Happy first Mother's Day.

You were made for this. Happy Mother's Day to a truly brilliant new mother.

Watching you become a mother has been one of the most beautiful things I have ever witnessed. Happy Mother's Day.

For Single Mothers You carry two roles with one heart, and you do it with extraordinary grace. Happy Mother's Day.

To every mother doing it alone and doing it brilliantly: today is especially for you.

The strength of a single mother is a force unlike any other. Happy Mother's Day.

Universal Closing Wish

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To every mother, in every form, in every corner of the world: today belongs to you. Thank you for everything. Happy Mother's Day 2026.

Mother’s Day remains one of the most widely celebrated occasions globally, offering families an opportunity to pause and appreciate the enduring role mothers play in nurturing, guiding and supporting future generations. Whether through a heartfelt WhatsApp message, a Facebook tribute or an Instagram post, even a few sincere words can make the day memorable for mothers everywhere.

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