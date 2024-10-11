Millions celebrate the end of Navratri and Durga Puja across India on Navami. This day includes fasting and rituals honoring Goddess Durga, who triumphed over Mahishasura.

Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations continued with great fervour across India on Friday as millions geared up to bid adieu. 'Navami' is the last day of Navratri on which people end their fast with ‘kanya bhoj’, puja and havan. It is also the penultimate day of Durga Puja — marking the hours after Goddess Durga untimely defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another iteration of the nine-day festival is also known as Rama Navratri and ends on Rama Navami — the birthday of Lord Ram. During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Messages and GIFs to share: Wishing you peace, prosperity, and success on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami.

Celebrate the triumph of good over evil with love and gratitude this Navami!

Wishing you vibrant celebrations and cherished moments this Maha Navami!

May Maa Durga bless you with the strength to overcome all obstacles.

Let the light of Maa Durga brighten your days and bring warmth to your heart. Happy Durga Navami 2024!

Sending you heartfelt wishes for a blessed and joyful Durga Navami!

May your heart be filled with love and devotion on this auspicious day. Celebrate the spirit of Navami with joy, hope, and gratitude!

Wishing you good health, happiness, and the divine blessings of Maa Durga on this special day.

May the festive light of Navami illuminate your path. Happy Durga Navami!

