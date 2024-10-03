Shardiya Navratri 2024 has begun, but before starting your day to prepare for the feast for the rituals of the first day, send the best wishes of the festival to your loved ones with these messages, images, and GIFs

Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins today: The auspicious nine-day festival celebrated with huge joy and fervour across India began on Thursday, 3 October. To send the best wishes of the the festival here are top Navratri 2023 messages, WhatsApp images, status, and texts you can share with your loved ones, friends and other people.

Shardiya Navratri 2024: WhatsApp messages to share May these nine days of devotion bring unmatched energy and positivity to your body, mind, and soul and let you radiate the energy among others.

Happy Navratri. May Maa Durga remove all obstacles from your life and ensure your constant progress in your path to prosperity.

Happy Navratri! May Maa Durga give you best health and immense wealth so that you stay happy forever.

Happy Navratri 2024! Devote yourself to Aadi Shakti to see how easily all the obstacles in your career, personal life, and spiritual growth fade away.

Happy Navratri! May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, wealth, mind and positivity.

The nine-day festival is about worshipping Goddess Durga and imbibing her character and teachings into our lives. Happy Navratri, my friend!

May Goddess Durga bless you with energy and courage to overcome any difficult situation. Happy Navratri!

The nine days of Navratri, dedicated to nine different forms of Goddess Durga, are the best opportunity for us to learn their significance and reflect their core values in our daily lives. Happy Navratri!

Happy Shardiya Navratri! May Goddess Durga bring all the happiness of this world into your life and bring contentment.

Let's boost our physical, mental and spiritual strength this Navratri by worshipping Goddess Durga, practising fast and meditation. Happy Shardiya Navratri!

Wish Happy Navratri 2024 with these good morning images

Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa Durga shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri to you and your family

May Goddess Durga provide you with energy and courage to overcome any difficult situation. Happy Navratri

Noida, India- October 02, 2024: On the eve of Navratri, devotees buy the idol of Sherawali Mata at sector 20. Navratri starts from tomorrow, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, October 02, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)