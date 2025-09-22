Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: 50+ wishes, messages, WhatsApp status to share with your friends, family on Shardiya Navratri

Happy Navratri 2025: Navratri or Durga Puja is one of the most important religious festivals celebrated with piety, felicitation, and solidarity.

Advertisement

Navratri is traditionally celebrated over nine days and conclude on Dussehra or Vijayadashmi.

However, this year the festival will be extended by an extra day, starting on September 22, 2025, and ending on October 2, 2025.

According to the Drik Panchang, the extension is due to Pitru Paksha having one day less this year, which has been added to Navratri, making the celebrations longer than usual.

In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated from Pratipada to Navami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha.

With heartfelt Navratri wishes and messages, there is no better opportunity to share affections and blessings with your loved ones during this festive season.

Here's a thoughtful list of Navratri wishes and messages to share with family and friends: 1. Hope you have a strong, healthy, and happy Navratri.

Advertisement

2. May the Goddess Durga shower unending happiness on our family.

3. May this Navratri bring peace and harmony to our house.

4. It is high time to celebrate togetherness and devotion this Navratri.

5. May this season bring lots of love and wealth to my family.

6. May this Navratri cement our family relationship.

7. May you be blessed with laughter, light, and divine blessings.

8. We should worship Durga with love and faith.

9. May our family be blessed with wealth and wellness.

10. May this Navratri be full of love and abundance for our family.

11. Hope you have a lot of energy and happiness during this Navratri.

12. May all your steps be successful and happy.

Advertisement

13. Hail this Navratri with good humor and bhakti.

14. May Goddess Durga always bless our friendship.

15. Dance, feast, and enjoy the Navratri spirit.

16. Hoping you enjoy the holiday spirit and lots of blessings.

17. May Navratri bring positivity in your life.

18. Together, let us rejoice in devotion, in friendship.

19. Love and divine strength to you.

20. Have a wonderful Navratri, and may you get everything you dream of.

21. May the heavenly power of Durga be your guide.

22. May you have peace, devotion, and the light of God.

23. We can welcome this Navratri with the purity of hearts.

24. May your home be blessed with positivity by the goddess.

25. May your devotion towards Goddess Durga bring you peace.

Advertisement

Happy Navratri WhatsApp status 26. May you have success in your spiritual quest.

27. May this Navratri purify your soul.

28. May Goddess Durga be your shield.

29. Wishing you a healthy and prosperous day.

30. May you always walk on the divine way.

31. May you have a happy, power-filled, positive Navratri!

32. Wish you the Navratri full of devotion and dance.

33. We should embrace happiness and power during the season of celebrations.

34. Happy Navratri to all! Stay blessed.

35. May the goddess Durga be your light to achieve success.

36. Praise devotion, praise life.

37. Love and blessings on this Navratri.

38. Make this season your fresh start.

39. Nine days, nine blessings, everlasting pleasure.

Advertisement

40. Party atmosphere, blessings of the gods, Happy Navratri!

41. The season of Navratri is when one celebrates strength, worship, and happiness.

42. May Goddess Durga come to your rescue to defeat all odds.

43. Navratri reminds us of the power that we hold.

44. The divine mother gives us strength and wisdom.

45. Navratri is more than a festival; it is a celebration of action.

46. Praise the goddess that is within.

47. Endless light comes with nine days of devotion.

48. The blessings of Durga Maa are the strength to face life struggles.

49. Navratri is a lesson to believe and be positive.

50. True happiness lies in devotion.

51. Wishing you endless blessings and a journey filled with light and love.

Advertisement

52. May Maa Ambe guide your path and shower blessings on your loved ones.