Happy Navratri 2025: Top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones

Shardiya Navratri, a major Hindu festival honouring Maa Durga, began on Monday. The first day of Navratri, known as Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. She represents purity, strength, and the power of nature. Worshippers offer special prayers and bhog (food offerings) to her, seeking blessings for strength and stability in life.

Traditionally celebrated over nine days, the festival typically concludes with Dussehra or Vijayadashami. However, this year, as per the Drik Panchang calendar, Navratri will extend over ten days and will end on October 2.

Here are the Navratri Wishes: -May Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome every obstacle in life. Happy Navratri!

-Wishing you nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May this Navratri bring peace and prosperity to your life.

-Let the celebrations begin! May the divine energy of Maa Durga fill your home with happiness and good fortune. Happy Navratri!

-As you dance to the rhythm of Garba and offer your prayers, may your heart be filled with joy and your soul with blessings.

-May the goddess of power, Maa Durga, shower you with her divine blessings and keep you and your family safe and happy always.

-On this Navratri, may your worries be washed away and your life be filled with vibrant colours of happiness. Jai Mata Di!

-Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness. Wishing you a powerful and peaceful Navratri.

-Nine days of devotion, nine nights of blessings. May Maa Durga shower her choicest blessings on you and your loved ones.

-Celebrate this Navratri with joy, devotion, and love in your heart. Wishing you and your family a blessed and blissful festival!

-May this Navratri bring new hopes, opportunities, and success in your life. Have a divine and vibrant celebration!

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Dates September 22 (Monday): Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja

September 23 (Tuesday): Maa Brahmacharini Puja

September 24 (Wednesday): Maa Chandraghanta Puja

September 25 (Thursday): Vinayaka Chaturthi

September 26 (Friday): Maa Kushmanda Puja

September 27 (Saturday): Skandamata Puja

September 28 (Sunday): Maa Katyayani Puja

September 29 (Monday): Saraswati Avahan, Maa Kaalratri Puja

September 30 (Tuesday): Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja

October 1 (Wednesday): Maha Navami

October 2 (Thursday): Navratri Paran, Vijayadashami

(This is a developing story)