Google kicked off the New Year with a vibrant and starry-themed doodle. In the doodle, a serene blue sky appeared where the letter “O” in "Google" was replaced by a glowing star featuring the number “25” on it.

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy, enthusiasm and prayers. As the year of 2025 began, devotees were seen in huge crowd heading to temples to atten the first arti of the year. Videos showed devotees outside Shri Banke Bihari Temple to offer prayers on the first day of the year. Similar visuals were also seen at Tirupati, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai, Amritsar's Golden Temple and more.

Meanwhile, New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays.

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revelers. In Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones while in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people celebrated by cutting cakes. Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore witnessed percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd for the celebrations. However in Ranchi, people were also seen celebrating with dancing and singing.