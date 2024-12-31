Hello User
Happy New Year 2025 LIVE: From wishes to celebration, check all updates here

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
Livemint

Marine Drive decked up ahead of New Year celebrations

New year 2025 LIVE updates: Cities around the world are readying to ring in the New Year with celebrations. This special time allows people to reflect on the year that has passed, acknowledge its challenges and triumphs, and look forward to fresh starts and new opportunities in the year ahead.

It's a time for grand celebrations and reflection, setting the stage for positive moments with family and friends as we embark on a new chapter of possibilities.

Check all the updates on the celebrations of Happy New Year 2024 here!

31 Dec 2024, 02:11 PM IST Happy New year 2025 LIVE: Heavy snow in Japan disrupts flight operations

Happy New year 2025 LIVE: Japan Airlines announced the cancellation of 42 flights by early afternoon, impacting 6,398 passengers. All the flights plying to and from Hokkaio were impacted due to heavy snowfall in the region.

31 Dec 2024, 02:06 PM IST Happy New year 2025 LIVE: Uttarakhand CM instructs officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic

Happy New year 2025 LIVE: Amid the increasing number of tourists for the New Year, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to ensure smooth traffic flow and take special care of the security component in managing the traffic system of the state.

31 Dec 2024, 02:02 PM IST Happy New year 2025 LIVE: Gulmarg continues to draw tourists for New Year celebrations

The resort town of Gulmarg, located in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, continues to attract large numbers of tourists for the New Year season.

31 Dec 2024, 01:56 PM IST Happy New year 2025 LIVE: Varanasi attracts huge crowds ahead of New Year

Varanasi has started attracting a huge influx of tourists ahead of the New Year. DCP Kashi Zone, Varanasi, Gaurav Banswal, stated measures taken to ensure a smooth celebration, including police patrol, road diversions for traffic regulation, etc.

"Jal police and NDRF are regularly patrolling the area. Heavy footfall started five days prior to the New Year. Road diversions have been set up to regulate heavy traffic. Areas of heavy footfall have been identified and divided into sectors. The police are regularly patrolling and monitoring these areas through CCTV," said the DCP Kashi Zone, Varanasi.

