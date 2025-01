With the New Year comes renewed energy and the joy of awaiting the cultural and religious festivals such as Diwali, Holi, and Navratri, which bring vibrancy to our lives. The sheer joy of turning the pages of a new calendar to check when our favourite festival is is unmatched.

So, as we bid farewell to 2024 and embrace the arrival of 2025 with hope and excitement, let's take a look at the special dates to look forward to in 2025:

When will Diwali, Navratri, and Karwa Chauth be in 2025? Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises hope, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. In 2025, Diwali will be observed on Monday, October 20.

Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 10, while Durga Ashtami will fall on September 30.

January 2025 January 1: English New Year

January 6: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 12: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 13: Lohri

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 14: Pongal

January 21: Vivekananda Jayanti

January 23: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Gandhi Punyatithi

February 2025 February 2: Vasant Panchmi

February 4: World Cancer Day

February 12: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 14: Valentine’s Day

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 23: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 26: Maha Shivratri

March 2025 March 1: Ramkrishna Jayanti

March 8: International Woman’s Day

March 13: Holika Dahan

March 14: Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

March 14: Holi

March 17: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 20: Parsi New Year

March 23: Shaheed Diwas

March 28: Jamat Ul-Vida

March 30: Ugadi

March 30: Gudi Padwa

March 30: Jhulelal Jayanti

March 31: Eid al-Fitr

March 31: Ramadan

April 2025 April 6: Ram Navami

April 10: Mahavir Swami Jayanti

April 14: Solar New Year

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 14: Baisakhi

April 18: Good Friday

April 20: Easter

April 22: Earth Day

April 24: Vallabhacharya Jayanti

May 2025 May 1: International Workers’ Day

May 2: Shankaracharya Jayanti

May 7: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 11: Mother’s Day

May 12: Buddha Purnima

May 29: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

May 31: World No Tobacco Day

June 2025 June 5: World Environment Day

June 7: Eid al-Adha

June 7: Bakrid

June 15: Father’s Day

June 21: International Yoga Day

June 27: Jagannath Rathyatra

June 27: Al-Hijra

June 27: Islamic New Year

July 2025 July 6: Muharram

July 10: Guru Purnima

July 31: Tulsidas Jayanti

August 2025 August 3: Friendship Day

August 9: Raksha Bandhan

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Janmashtami

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2025 September 5: Onam

September 5: Milad un-Nabi

September 5: Eid-e-Milad

September 5: Teachers’ Day

September 14: Hindi Diwas

September 15: Visvesvaraya Jayanti

September 15: Engineer’s Day

September 22: Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

September 30: Durga Ashtami

October 2025 October 1: Maha Navami

October 2: Dussehra

October 2: Madhvacharya Jayanti

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 7: Valmiki Jayanti

October 7: Meerabai Jayanti

October 10: Karwa Chauth

October 20: Lakshmi Puja

October 20: Narak Chaturdashi

October 20: Diwali

October 22: Govardhan Puja

October 23: Bhaiya Dooj

October 27: Chhath Puja

November 2025 November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 14: Nehru Jayanti

November 14: Children’s Day

December 2025 December 1: World AIDS Day

December 25: Christmas