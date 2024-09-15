Happy Onam 2024: 10 WhatsApp messages, wishes, images to send your loved ones on last day of festival

Happy Onam 2024: Celebrate the spirit of Thiruvonam during the ongoing festival by sharing these ten Onam WhatsApp messages, wishes, and texts with your loved ones.

Happy Onam 2024: Onam festival is celebrated with huge fervour in Kerala. The 10-day-long festival marks the beginning of harvest season and the end of monsoon. Onam 2024 began on 26 August and will conclude on September 15. On the last day of Onam celebrations, Thiruvonam, here are top ten Happy Onam 2024 wishes, messages, text and images you can share with your friends, family, and loved ones.

Happy Onam 2024: WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones

-May the god shower blessings upon you and your family. Your home is filled with happiness, love, and peace. Happy Onam

-It's the last day of Onam; bring the best out of the day and celebrate the festival with your friends and family. Happy Onam !

-Onam is a festival of joy and happiness. May your home remain filled with prosperity and happiness throughout the year. Happy Onam!

-As the ten days of the Onam celebration come to an end today, may Lord Mahabali shower its blessings upon you and help you keep growing professionally and personally. Happy Onam!

-The special occasion has arrived, and I pray to Lord Vamana that your life remains filled with joy, happiness, and spirituality. Happy Onam!

-This Onam, may God bring your fortune and shower blessings upon you that you continue to progress in your life and make joyous memories with your family.

-Onam is a chance to boost our divine journey with an all-pervasive nature. Happy Onam to you and your family.

-The festive spirit of Onam is about to end, but let's resolute to keep the festival's happiness, joy and devotion alive throughout the year. Happy Onam.

-May your life always remain filled with serenity and happiness. Happy Onam.

-May this Onam festival brings abundance of joy and happiness in your life. Happy Onam 2024.

Happy Onam 2024: Images to share with friends and family

 

Wishing Happy Onam to you and family, may King Mahabali bless you with happiness, prosperity and good health.
Happy Onam 2024: On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Happy Onam
May all your dreams and wishes come true this Onam. Happy Onam 2024
Happy Onam wishes to you and family. May Lord Vamana and King Mahabali bless you with happiness and prosperity and fulfill all your dreams.

