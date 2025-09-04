Happy Onam 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to share with family and friends

Onam will be celebrated on September 5, Friday, connecting the festivities of the present with the traditions of the past. The festival of Onam is celebrated in parts of South Indian cities, especially in Kerala.

Advertisement

Happy Onam 2025 wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to share Here are 20 wishes, messages and quotes you can share with you loved ones on Onam

1. Happy Onam 2025! May this festival of harvest bring prosperity, joy, and endless blessings to your home.

2. Sending warm Onam greetings for health, wealth, and endless blessings.

3. Let’s welcome King Mahabali with love and devotion this Onam.

4. On this festive day, may your life bloom like a Pookalam.

5. Wishing you an Onam Sadhya full of flavors and your year full of success.

6. May the joy of Onam bring unity and prosperity to your family.

7. Celebrate the spirit of Onam with joy and devotion—happy Onam!

Advertisement

8. Sending you warm Onam greetings and heartfelt wishes for a blessed year ahead.

9. May Lord Mahabali bless you with a life full of success and fulfilment.

10. May this Onam bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen bonds of love.

11. Happy Onam! May your days be filled with joy, peace, and endless celebrations.

12. Wishing you a colourful Onam, full of devotion, happiness, and unforgettable memories.

13. May the festival of Onam inspire you to achieve new heights and embrace positivity.

14. Wishing you a festive Onam surrounded by love, laughter, and cherished moments.

15. May the vibrant spirit of Onam bring happiness and success to your life.

Advertisement

16. Happy Onam! May this auspicious festival fill your heart with hope and positivity.

17. Wishing you a joyful Onam with delicious feasts, beautiful traditions, and sweet memories.

18. Onam is the time to forget all the worries and welcome the king of kindness with a plateful of food.

19. Welcome King Mahabali with open heart and fill your life with kindness.

20. Sending prosperous wishes to your family this Onam. Have a wonderful life.

Why is Onam celebrated? Kerala tourism explains that Onam is celebrated for mythological reasons, as well as old agrarian practices.

Mythology: King Mahabali or Maveli was a generous and virtuous ruler who had once ruled Kerala. During his rule, the kingdom became so prosperous that devas (gods of the Heaven) felt jealous about this and also for the reason that King Mahabali was an asura - a member of the demon clan - who were the enemies of devas.

Advertisement

So, they sent Lord Vishnu in the guise of Vamana (a dwarf) to King Mahabali. As an offering from the generous king, Vamana requested three feet of land from Mahabali.

And at the time of measuring the three feet of land, Vamana grew so huge that he measured all the worlds in two steps. Since he had nowhere else to place his third step, Mahabali asked Vamana to place it on his head.

Pleased by his benevolence, Vamana blessed Mahabali and granted him permission to visit his dear subjects once in a year. This occasion is celebrated by all Keralites as Onam.

Other reasons: Onam is also celebrated because it is the time of the year when a good harvest has been gathered all over Kerala, resulting in plenitude and happiness.

Advertisement