Happy Onam 2025: Top 70 wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages, images to spread festive cheer with loved ones

Happy Onam 2025: Onam 2025, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, is a time to celebrate prosperity, unity, and cultural traditions with family and friends. Marked by beautiful pookalams (floral carpets), boat races, traditional feasts, and festive joy, Onam symbolizes abundance and togetherness. It’s the perfect occasion to share heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings with loved ones, spreading happiness, harmony, and festive cheer across miles.

Happy Onam 2025: Wishes for family and friends Happy Onam! May your home be filled with joy and prosperity.

Wishing you a colourful and blessed Onam.

May this Onam bring happiness and good health to you and your family.

Happy Onam! Celebrate with love and togetherness.

May the spirit of Onam light up your life with peace and joy.

Wishing you abundance and harmony this Onam.

Happy Onam! May your dreams blossom like pookalam flowers.

May this festival fill your heart with gratitude and happiness.

Wishing you a prosperous and joyous Onam.

May your life be as bright as the Onam festivities.

Happy Onam to you and your family!

May Onam bring peace, prosperity, and endless joy.

Celebrate Onam with laughter and togetherness.

Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness this Onam.

Happy Onam! Enjoy the traditions and feasts.

May this Onam brighten your days with hope and cheer.

Wishing you the blessings of King Mahabali this Onam.

Happy Onam! Spread love and smiles all around.

May your home overflow with joy this Onam.

Wishing you a season of abundance and prosperity.

Happy Onam! Cherish the time with loved ones.

May Onam bring endless happiness to your family.

Happy Onam 2025: WhatsApp messages for family and friends Celebrate this Onam with peace and prosperity.

Wishing you colourful moments this Onam.

Happy Onam! May your life be blessed with abundance.

May your heart bloom like the pookalam.

Wishing you a joyful and fulfilling Onam.

Happy Onam! Enjoy the spirit of togetherness.

May Onam strengthen the bonds of love in your life.

Wishing you prosperity and success this Onam.

Happy Onam! Rejoice in tradition and culture.

May Onam inspire gratitude and positivity.

Wishing you happiness as vibrant as the Onam feast.

Happy Onam! May your days be filled with sunshine.

Celebrate Onam with warmth and togetherness.

Wishing you festive cheer and harmony.

Happy Onam! May you achieve new heights of success.

May Onam bring positivity and hope in abundance.

Wishing you joyous moments with loved ones this Onam.

Happy Onam! Celebrate the essence of love and unity.

May King Mahabali bless your family this Onam.

Wishing you a vibrant and prosperous year ahead.

Happy Onam! Enjoy the feasts and festivities.

May your life be full of blessings this Onam.

Wishing you smiles, peace, and prosperity.

Happy Onam 2025: Images to share with family and friends

Happy Onam 2025

Happy Onam 2025

Happy Onam 2025

Happy Onam 2025.

Happy Onam 2025

Happy Onam 2025: Facebook messages for family and friends Happy Onam! May your days be filled with positivity.

May this Onam strengthen bonds with family and friends.

Wishing you a season of love and abundance.

Happy Onam! Let your spirit shine bright.

May King Mahabali shower blessings on you.

Wishing you celebrations full of colour and joy.

Happy Onam! Treasure every moment of festivity.

May this Onam bring new opportunities and success.

Wishing you laughter, love, and prosperity.

Happy Onam! May your life overflow with blessings.

Celebrate the richness of tradition this Onam.

Wishing you memorable moments and joy.

Happy Onam! Spread positivity wherever you go.

May Onam bring light, love, and togetherness.

Wishing you a grand and delightful Onam.

Happy Onam! Celebrate the harvest of joy and peace.

Happy Onam! May your home be filled with harmony.

Celebrate Onam with gratitude and love.

Wishing you a happy harvest and a prosperous life.

Happy Onam! Embrace the festive joy with open arms.

May your life be as beautiful as the pookalam.

Wishing you endless prosperity this Onam.

Happy Onam! Rejoice in unity and peace.

May Onam bring happiness that never fades.